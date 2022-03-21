London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- An electric bicycle also known as an e-bike is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. Many kinds of e-bikes are available worldwide, from e-bikes that only have a small motor to assist the rider's pedal-power to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality: all, however, retain the ability to be pedalled by the rider and are therefore not electric motorcycles.Shared electric bicycles is a service where electric bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short-term basis.



-Uber Technologies

-Lime

-Smide

-Motivate

-Meituan-Dianping

-Hellobike

-number-7 Electric Bicycle

-Urbee

-BYKKO

-Letfungo

-DiDi

-Mangoebike

-Hourbike



Segmentation by type:

-Aluminum Alloy

-Titanium Alloy

-Carbon Fiber

-Other



Segmentation by application:

-Students

-Commuters

-Others



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shared Electric Bicycles are as follows:



History Year: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



1 Report Overview



2 Global Growth Trends



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players



4 Shared Electric Bicycles Breakdown Data by Type



5 Shared Electric Bicycles Breakdown Data by Application



6 North America Market Status



7 Europe Market Status



8 Asia-Pacific Market Status



9 Latin America Market Status



10 Middle East & Africa Market Status



11 Key Players Profiles



Continued…



