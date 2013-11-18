Shop Securely at MrTags.com for the Best Deals for Products at This Online Store

Kingston, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- MrTags.com is an online shopping portal for different categories of products including fashion clothing & accessories, health, gaming and electronic products. It is a Sri Lanka based website, which offers great features for its online customers along with a highly satisfying service. It features various new products that are added to its store, along with a discounted sale on several products. As new products are added to the database regularly, you can buy mobile phones in sri lanka and other products at an affordable cost through this online store.



The internet world has grown very fast and has taken up most of the services offering a high level of convenience to the internet users. The evolution of eCommerce websites has offered an ease of purchasing several products over the internet, while sitting at home. MrTags.com is a website that provides a number of features offering easy, secured and convenient online shopping in sri lanka.



Click here to explore the mobiles and tablets section at the online store MrTags.com



This website offers products belonging to different categories and features newly added products along with those with prices dropped and others that will be available soon on this online store. This site is developed with an aim to offer an ease of navigation to help customers to find their desired products easily. A security of 256-bit encryption is added to the site along with a cash on delivery option to make the customers feel secure in terms of disclosing their personal and financial information.



For a particular section, for instance in the mobiles and gadgets section, customers are offered an option to sort the available products by different categories including mobile phones, tablets and accessories. Other sorting options include the price range and the brand name to search for products of a particular brand according to budget. Customers can also compare different mobile phones to make a better choice among different mobile phones in sri lanka available in the store.



Exchange Policy

In case, a customer gets a wrong size or the color of the garments products purchased through MrTags.com, the same can be replaced within 14 days of the delivery of the product. The exchange offer is valid for garments only, which is likely to be extended to other inventory items as well in the future.



Customer Service

Customers are entitled to the state of art customer support service for queries regarding various sections like shipping, delivery, warranties, returns, exchange, replacement and many others. For a better support various options like a contact number, email address, Skype ID and company’s address are provided.



About MrTags

MrTags.com is the best online store in sri lanka for purchasing different products related to electronics, health, fashion and entertainment sections. It offers a security with a 256-bit encryption, where customers can shop without any worry and avail the COD (cash on delivery) to ensure that they get what they pay for. There are various options available with this website for customers to contact regarding any type of query or doubt, which include email support, helpline number, Skype support and an address for land based office.



To know more about the company and its inventory, visit http://www.mrtags.com/.