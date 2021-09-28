Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Single vision Lenses Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Single vision Lenses Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Single vision Lenses Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany),Essilor International S.A. (France),Hoya Vision Care Co. (Thailand),Rodenstock GmbH (Germany),Nikon Corporation (Japan),Shamir Optical Industry Ltd. (United States),CooperVision Inc (United States),Vision Rx Lab (India),SIGMA Corporation (Japan),Marchon Eyewear (VSP Australia) (Australia)



Definition:

Single vision lenses have just one prescription and feature a single field of vision or one power throughout the entire lens suitable for correcting myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. Thes lenses are used for reading purposes, as the problems with eyesight and awareness of eye health increasing the global single vision lenses market are also increasing. The introduction of IoT related technology in lenses is continuously increasing the market. However, the problem associated with side effects and maintaining the lenses might be the problem for the market



Market Trend:

Adoption of IoT Based Advanced Single Vision Lenses

Introduction of Sports Single Vision Lenses



Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Weak Eyesight in Youngsters

Growing Awareness about Eye Health



Challenges:

Lack of Proper Resolution and Fitting can be the Market Hindrance



Opportunities:

Maintaining the Sustainability of Material used in Lenses



The Global Single vision Lenses Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Plastic Single Vision Lenses, Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses, Mid Index Single Vision, High-index Single Vision Lenses, Polarised Single Vision), Application (Myopia, Hyperopia), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



