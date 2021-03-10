Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global SLAM Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications' rising adoption. The growing prevalence of mapping technology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Besides, the rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles worldwide is also expected to augment the market over the forecasted timeline.



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the SLAM Technology industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the SLAM Technology industry.



The global SLAM Technology market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Mobeewave was acquired by Apple Inc. Apple put itself in competition with Jack Dorsey's Square, which was a pioneer in mobile and tablet payment technologies, with the deal. Also, Apple will deliver fast, simple payments without any other apps by integrating Mobeewave 's technology.

The largest market over the forecast timeline is accounted for by the 2D segment due to SLAM technology's wide utilization in industrial robotics.

Over the forecast timeline, the robotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 38.6% due to SLAM technology's extensive use in many robotics applications for accurate outdoor and indoor location tracking.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the mining industry is likely to hold the largest market. The factors driving the market growth comprise a notable increase in the substantial level of risk control and risk reduction accomplished by integrating SLAM technologies.

In the forecast period, North America will lead the market. Higher spending on robotic systems, the rising implementation of Augmented reality, and the presence of significant players in the market are boosting the region's market development.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Graph-Based

Extended Kalman Filter

Fast



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D

3D



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAV

Autonomous Vehicle

Robotics

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Defense

Mining

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Logistics

Forestry

Commercial

Household



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global SLAM Technology market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global SLAM Technology market.Explore the underlying dynamics of the global SLAM Technology market.

Highlight significant trends of the global SLAM Technology market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global SLAM Technology market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global SLAM Technology market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. SLAM Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. SLAM Technology Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. SLAM Technology Market By Sensor Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. SLAM Technology Market By Network Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Continued…