Small Cap Alert: SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C (OTCMKTS: SVNDY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS: OGXPY), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS: JAGGF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB: FMCKJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C (OTCMKTS: SVNDY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS: OGXPY), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS: JAGGF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB: FMCKJ).



SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C (OTCMKTS: SVNDY) increased 4.35% and closed at $74.30 on a traded volume of 86.438 shares, in comparison to 14.313 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 31.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $31.56 billion.



Will SVNDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail sale of apparel, household goods, food products, and miscellaneous goods primarily in Japan, the People’s Republic of China, and North America.



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS: OGXPY) plunged -9.96% and closed at $0.207 on a traded volume of 1.73 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 772.212 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -66.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.19 and $0.23.



Will OGXPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. explores for and produces oil and natural gas in South America. Its portfolio comprises 33 exploratory blocks, of which 28 blocks are located in Brazil and 5 blocks are located in Colombia.



Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) dropped -6.12% and closed at $0.230. So far in three months, the stock is down -45.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.21 and $1.45 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.24 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.21 and the overall traded volume that day was 954.559 shares.



Will JAGGF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Jaguar Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil.



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB: FMCKJ) after opening its shares at the price of $5.41 jumped 2.04% to close the day at $5.51. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.11 million shares, in comparison to 1.57 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.82 and $7.24 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.53.



Will FMCKJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



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