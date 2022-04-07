Smart TV/Social TV Market May See a Big Move : SONY, Apple Tv, Samsung

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart TV/Social TV Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart TV/Social TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Airtime (United States), Apple Tv (United States), Bluefin Labs (United States), Boxee (South Korea), Connectv (United States), Samsung (South Korea), SONY (Japan), Sharp (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), LG(South Korea), Seiki (United States), Christie(United Kingdom), NEC (Japan), Epson (Japan),.



Scope of the Report of Smart TV/Social TV

The social TV is also known as social television, its deprived of technology that renovating the television and entertainment industries. The social TV consist of several features and technology that can provide real time communication and interactive. Major driving factors for the social TV market is deployment in popularity of social media and expansion of internet user base, which is highly proficient during social television advancement and development. This factor is expected to boost the global market. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the numerous social TV tools and apps.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In November 2018, Conviva acquired Delmondo. This acquisition is beneficial in providing comprehensive measurement and social video intelligence solution for streaming TV that unifies data from the web, streaming TV apps and social media platforms.

In June 2018, Samsung launched a new social listening product which is beneficial in providing new social monitoring tools that can scan social networks for a keywords and key phrase. Its also used to monitor the sentiments (negative, positive, or neutral) and pulls out actionable insights such as major topics and key influencers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Application Server, Catalog Server, Communications Server, Computing Server, Database Server, Fax Server, File Server, Game Server, Mail Server, Media Server), Application (Indoor Use, Commercial Use), Technology (Social Curation & Syndication, Social EPG/Content Discovery, Content Detection Matching, General Social Analytics, Others), Hardware (Retail Set Top Box, Pay TV Set Top Box, Connected Sets, Blu-ray Player, Gaming Console), Professional Services (Integration and Consulting, Operation & Installation, Maintenance & Repairing)



Market Trends:

Upsurge demand for social media.

Increase demand of fan voting and audience polling.



Opportunities:

Rapid urbanization and digitalization leads to boost the social TV market.

Technological advancements in broadband programing lead to progress the social TV market.



Market Drivers:

Major players investments in social TV platform that propelled the Market.

Increase in Demand of second screen in social TV.



Roadblocks:

Uncertainty and fear of audience associated with Social TV.

The content authentication and validation may hamper the growth of Social TV market.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart TV/Social TV Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart TV/Social TV market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart TV/Social TV Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Smart TV/Social TV

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart TV/Social TV Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart TV/Social TV market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Smart TV/Social TV Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



