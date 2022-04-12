SOC as a Service Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : AlienVault, BlackStratus, Cygilant

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global SOC as a Service Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The SOC as a Service market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

SOC as a service is a subscription or software based service which monitors and manages enterprises logs, device, clouds, network, and assets for internal IT teams. The services are provided remotely by a third-party team and offer 24/7 monitoring without having to invest a lot of money in security hardware. Moreover, with SOC-as-a-service companies get the kind of protection that stand-alone hardware security systems are unable to offer. It uses the machine and human elements to analyze millions of events in real time. It also offers advanced intelligence gathering, threat assessment, planning, and awareness training.



Market Trends:

Shifting To Co-Managed Operations in Partnership with MSSPs and Other Third-Party Vendors to Overcome a Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent

Rapidly Adopting Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions



Market Drivers:

Cumbersome Administration after Threat Detection

Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks



Market Opportunities:

Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions across Small Medium Enterprises

A mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Directives for Cyber Defense

Leveraging Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber



The Global SOC as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others), Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co-Managed or Hybrid), Component (Solution, Services {Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance}), Service Type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service)



Global SOC as a Service market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the SOC as a Service market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the SOC as a Service

- -To showcase the development of the SOC as a Service market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the SOC as a Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the SOC as a Service

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the SOC as a Service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



