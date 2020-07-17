Step-by-Step Packing Guidelines for Glass Column Packing Detailed in 16-Page How-to Guide

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Glass Columns are used regularly by labs requiring lab-scale purification and other applications for LC separations involving large sample volumes. YMC has published a how-to guide providing guidance to users for optimal success in packing glass columns for lab use.



Applications include cleanup of natural products, purification of recombinant products, fraction collection of digested proteins, and much more. Mode of separation can be reversed-phase or normal phase. Mobile phases can be primarily aqueous or organic.



Glass columns have the advantage of being inherently re-packable, reconfigurable for bed length, and swappable for bed diameter. Operated by a low-cost pump, and, in some cases, gravity, glass columns also require only a small investment in equipment and an even smaller investment in equipment maintenance.



Optimal use of glass columns leverages a disciplined packing protocol involving three critical steps: column and media preparation, column packing, and finished column qualification.



YMC's Guide to Packing a Lab Scale Glass Column specifically applies to the YMC ECO and ECO-PLUS glass column product line, but the principles described in the step-by-step guide can be applied to other glass column brands as well.



YMC is primarily known for its line of HPLC phases and pre-packed columns. YMC is also a leading global supplier of separation media and glass columns, with a long history of experience in large scale separations in columns of all types, including the ECO and ECO-PLUS glass columns.



YMC shares its glass column packing expertise in this step-by-step guide. Importantly, the guide begins with column prep, column sizing considerations, calculation of bed volume (and material volume). The column packing section is the most extensive, with 44 detailed steps to ensure that the bed is, among other things, uniformly packed and free of air. The final step of qualification is discussed with a goal of reproducibility.



The Guide to Packing a Lab Scale Glass Columns also includes guidance for successful column un-packing, so that the stationary phase material or gel can be removed and stored without mechanical or chemical compromise.



Contact YMC America by email at info@ymcamerica.com or phone at 888-341-8380 for any further questions.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally.

See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/