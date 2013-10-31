Stocks Alert: Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)



Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) opened its shares at the price of $14.05 for the day. Its closing price was $14.35 after losing -1.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.93 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.47 million shares. The beta of GNW stands at3.08. Genworth Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth management, investment, and financial solutions in the United States and internationally.



Has GNW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT) percentage change plunged -0.06% to close at $16.51 with the total traded volume of 12.81 million shares, and average volume of 6.32 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.84 - $16.68, while its day lowest price was $16.34 and it hit its day highest price at $16.68. Weatherford International Ltd. provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide.



Has WFT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) started its trading session with the price of $11.77 and closed at $11.70 by scoring -0.76%. BSX’s stocks traded with total volume of 12.68 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 13.31 million shares. The beta of BSX stands at 1.30. Day range of the stock was $11.55 -$11.88. Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy BSX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) ended its day with the gain of +0.10% and closed at the price of $9.82 after opening at $9.81. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 12.62 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 11.58 million shares. Xerox Corporation provides a portfolio of business process and information technology (IT) outsourcing support, document technology and solutions.



For How Long XRX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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