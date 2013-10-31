Stocks in Focus: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), Cameco Corporation (USA)(NYSE:CCJ) , Oi SA (ADR)(NYSE:OIBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), Cameco Corporation (USA)(NYSE:CCJ) , Oi SA (ADR)(NYSE:OIBR)



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID) opened its shares at the price of $5.52 for the day. Its closing price was $5.54 after gaining +0.18% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.73 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.02 million shares. The beta of SID stands at1.66. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer primarily in Brazil. The company principally produces carbon steel and various steel products for automotive.



Why Should Investors Buy SID After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE) percentage change plunged -2.17% to close at $9.46 with the total traded volume of 4.69 million shares, and average volume of 7.00 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.15 - $10.47, while its day lowest price was $9.38 and it hit its day highest price at $9.77. SunEdison, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells silicon wafers. The company is also involved in developing and selling photovoltaic energy solutions.



Has SUNE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cameco Corporation (USA)(NYSE:CCJ) started its trading session with the price of $18.93 and closed at $18.97 by scoring +4.46%. CCJ’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.68 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.35 million shares. The beta of CCJ stands at 1.54. Day range of the stock was $18.85 -$19.70. Cameco Corporation operates as a uranium producer, supplier of conversion services, and fuel manufacturer.



For How Long CCJ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Oi SA (ADR)(NYSE:OIBR) ended its day with the loss of -4.28% and closed at the price of $1.79 after opening at $1.83. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.49 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.31 million shares. Oi S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services for residential customers, companies, and governmental agencies in Brazil.



Has OIBR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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