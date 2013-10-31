Stocks in Queue: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), the Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK)



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened its shares at the price of $14.19 for the day. Its closing price was $14.17 after gaining +0.14% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 76.62 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 93.39 million shares. The beta of BAC stands at2.64. Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses.



For How Long BAC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) percentage change plunged -12.42% to close at $16.85 with the total traded volume of 55.18 million shares, and average volume of 5.46 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.93 - $19.50, while its day lowest price was $15.51 and it hit its day highest price at $17.29. The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions.



Will WU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) started its trading session with the price of $6.76 and closed at $6.93 by scoring +3.74%. S’s stocks traded with total volume of 52.96 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.10 million shares. Day range of the stock was $6.41 -$7.00. Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States.



For How Long S’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK) ended its day with the gain of +2.28% and closed at the price of $7.62 after opening at $7.71. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 50.54 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 36.00 million shares. Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Will NOK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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