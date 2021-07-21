Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Straight Life Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Straight Life Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Straight Life Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany),AXA (France),Generali (Italy),Ping an Insurance (China),China Life Insurance (China),Prudential PLC (United Kingdom),Munich Re (Germany),Zurich Insurance (Switzerland),Nippon Life Insurance (Japan),Japan Post Holdings (Japan).



Definition:

Straight life insurance is an insurance policy that provides lifelong life insurance coverage along with continuous level premium payments. It is also defined as whole life insurance; it is having a cash value account that produces in size as it contributes premiums to the plan. Straight life policies are quite expensive that is why it is not recommended for short-term life insurance coverage.



Market Trend:

Rapid Development in New Distribution Models and Technological Advancement, Along with New Skills and Expertise is Also Part of New Strategic Initiative, For Life Insurers

Development in Direct Channels and Ecosystems That Drive the Shift from Selling Policies to Engaging Customers



Market Drivers:

High Growth in Economies and Multiple Countries with Rapidly Expanding Middle-Class Populations

Growing Requirement from the Long-Term Non-Life Insurance Sectors



Challenges:

Low-Interest Rates are a Major Issue, particularly in the Advanced Markets, Though Developing Ones are Increasingly Impacted Also



Opportunities:

Enhancement in New Accounting Standards and Regulations That Represent a Performance Improvement Opportunity



The Global Straight Life Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-Participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life, Other), Sales Channels (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Digital, Others), Industry Verticals (Health Care, Energy, Fire, Marine, Automotive, Others), Technology (Blockchain, Insurance Analytics)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



