StreamTex Sefar Offering Membrane Filter Cartridges and Stainless-Steel Hardware Mesh

Huntingwood, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- StreamTex is the brand of Sefar Company that deals with liquid filter bags, cartridges, filter vessels, separators, and accessories. The Oceania branch began its operations in the 1970s and has engaged in filter bags manufacturing since then. Clients get premium quality felt- and Sefar monofilament mesh materials used in the process. Since its establishment, StreamTex has seen significant growth in many different aspects of their business, especially in the number of orders fulfilled. The company's filter products have gained popularity due to their unbeatable quality and standards.



During an interview, the company spokesperson said, "We have a fully-furnished website with a rich overview of each solution offered by the company. One can visit Sefar Pty Ltd to find all the relevant information on the different filtration products offered by the company. For instance, the website offers the different designs, standards, and dimensions that the client can choose from comfortably choose. Clients also get News and Tips related to filtration products from this elaborate and easy to navigate company website. We also offer our customers the privilege of ordering any of our products from it."



Those looking for cartridges can get Membrane Filter Cartridges from StreamTex. The StreamTex naturally hydrophobic Polytetrafluoroethylene membrane media maintains airflow rates in critical venting and gas applications required by sterile barriers. The production procedure is under strict quality control measures that include rigorous testing for rinse-up, shedding, flow, and extractable levels to ensure CME cartridges exceed industry standards. The maximum operating temperature is 80° C with a maximum differential pressure of 5 bar at 20° C. They apply in Chemical industries, autoclave venting, and compressed gases, among other applications.



One can Buy Stainless Steel Hardware Mesh from Sefar StreamTex. The SSM Stainless Steel Mesh Filter bags are constructed using a woven stainless steel fabric, with each thread being a single filament, providing excellent strength with no fibre migration. The mesh has evenly spaced apertures, the wires used in the material is extremely abrasion resistant, resistant to a broad range of chemical and resistant to high temperatures. An order example for this product can be as follows: Size 4 bag 400 Micron with Special steel ring = P4S-SSM-400. It is a dimensionally solid material that provides consistent performance.



About Sefar Pty Ltd

The company can provides solutions for specialty applications. Their research and development engineers assess the processing requirements of customers to provide accurate and efficient filtration systems, even under unusual conditions and circumstances.



Contact Information



Sefar Pty Ltd

19/21 Huntingwood Drive

Huntingwood NSW 2148

Australia

Phone: +61 2 8822 1700

Fax: +61 2 8822 1744

Email: oceaniasales@sefar.com

Sefar Pty Ltd

Unit 4 , 68 Callaway Street

Wangara WA 6065

Australia

Phone: +61 8 9303 2600

Fax: +61 8 6305 0930

Email: saleswa@sefar.com

Sefar Filter Specialist Ltd

24G Allright Place

Mt Wellington, Auckland, 1060

New Zealand

Phone: +64 9 527 4409

Fax: +64 9 570 2917

Email: salesnz@sefar.com