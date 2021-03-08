Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global sustainable air filters market size is expected to reach USD 28.25 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period, according to latest research by Emergen Research.



Market Segments

Strategic Development

In April 2020, Camfil Svenska AB acquired fellow Swedish filter company Resema AB and its Danish sister company Resema A/S to focus on development, production, and strategic sales of air filtration solutions in order to create more value for customers.

In January 2020, Japanese electronics firm Sharp expressed its interest to scale up its air purifier business in India to meet rising demand in both consumer as well as B2B spaces.

In August 2019, Germany-based MANN+HUMMEL announced finalization of acquisition of Hardy Filtration, which is a Canada-based air filtration company. This will expand global footprint and manufacturing capabilities of Tri-Dim Filter Corporation´s business, which MANN+HUMMEL acquired in 2018.

In January 2018, China unveiled the world's largest air purifier to combat air pollution. The 328-foot-tall air purifier produces over 353 cubic feet of clean air a day and the air quality has shown significant improvement in the country.

In January 2017, American Air Filter Co. Inc. and its subsidiary, Flanders Corp., acquired Phoenix-based Aire Filter Products company to enhance air filtration services across the western United States.



Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sustainable air filters market is moderately fragmented with a number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for major revenue share. Established companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, portfolio expansion, product development, production facility expansion, product launches, and business expansion strategies. Some major companies operating in the global sustainable air filters market are:

Donaldson Company, Inc.

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Absolent Group

Camfil Group

Cummins Inc.

Freudenberg SE

Nippon Muki Co. Ltd.

MANN+HUMMEL

Koch Filter

NORDIC AIR FILTRATION

Purafil, Inc.



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sustainable-air-filters-market



