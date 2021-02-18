Swedish Bed Maker Will Soon Debut Its Sleep Spa

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- The Hästens Sleep Spa is not in or somewhere close to Stockholm, despite this being the first foray into such a form of enterprise by Hästens. Rather, it is situated in a city nestled between Porto and Lisbon: Coimbra, Portugal. In addition, the Hästens Sleep Spa distinguishes itself by having only 15 rooms, each of which is meant to be used for an individual night.



A pillow menu will be presented to assess the firmness of the pillow as visitors check-in. In addition, visitors will use the in-house Restore software and the front desk will also have a sleep specialist doctor available. The Hästens Sleep Spa for Hästens acts as a way for visitors to feel what it is like to sleep on a bed of Hästens, all of which are meticulously handmade.



About Brickell Mattress

Brickell Mattress is devoted to redefining the bed or mattress shopping experience by welcoming clients in a relaxed environment where the focus is ease and assurance. Each specialist has a minimum of five years of experience in the industry and is highly trained in providing customers comprehensive information on the science of sleep and mattresses by some of the world's most acclaimed top mattresses brands including Swedish manufacturers Hästens, Carpe Diem Beds of Sweden, and more. For additional information please call 305-326-4000, check out the website at www.brickellmattress.com or visit Brickell Mattress at 1030 SW 8th Street in the heart of Miami. Hästens beds are also sold at the Miami Design District: 112 NE 41 Street, Suite # 100, Miami, FL 33137.