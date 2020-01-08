Tectacss: A Smart Bag with a Smart Lock Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Osaka, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Tectacss is an amazing new smart bag with a built-in smart lock that takes the concept of secure travel to the next level. The bag features excellent functions to secure the valuable belongings of its users, and its smart lock is safe, reliable and durable. Moreover, the creator of this bag has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and he is welcoming generous support.



In addition, Tectacss features an innovative new J-smart lock, which can be operated easily with a remote control, or through the smartphone of its user. Besides that, each feature of this lock can also be controlled through an RFID card key, while the remote control is also very compact and reliable. The bag also features a security alarm, which basically enhances its security and triggers automatically if someone tries to open the zipper.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/dong123/smart-bag-with-built-in-smart-lock-tectacss and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of this bag and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $27,761. Furthermore, the creators of this amazing bag are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Tectacss

Tectacss is an inspiring new smart bag that features an innovative smart lock and it is a marvel of Japanese technology and craftsmanship. The bag is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and its creators are offering it as a reward for the backers from around the world for their pledges and donations in this campaign.



Contact:



Contact Person: Lianping Dong

Company: JBS Inc.

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

Phone: 81-09081497659

Email: dlp@jbsinc.co.jp

Website: https://jbsinc.co.jp/tectacss.html