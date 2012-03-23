Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Temperature sensors are expected to witness tremendous growth as they are widely used across different application segments. Currently, the market is dominated by contact type sensors like thermocouples and RTDs but we predict strong competition between contact and noncontact temperature sensing technologies in future. Noncontact temperature sensors are dominated by IR temperature sensors and increasingly used for use in high-temperature applications. IR sensing is highly recommended in the food and beverage industry, plastic industry, metal industry, etc.
Due to improved sensitivity, temperature sensors are used for loads of applications such as petrochemicals, automotive segments, consumer electronics, computer peripherals, space applications, and industrial segment. There is rise in demand for consumer electronic devices, which uses microprocessors such as smart phones, media players, cameras and gaming devices that use temperature sensors ICs to a greater extent. Acceptance of non contact temperature in many application segments will add on to the consumption of temperature sensors in future. Safety related mandates in regions like North America and Europe are acting as a driver to the growth of temperature sensors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Technological advancement is opening new doors to the temperature sensors with regards to aerospace & defense application. They are holding very small market share but bright future is expected. Temperature sensor ICs and IR sensors are expected to play a lead role in the overall sensors market in the future. Sensors like RTD and certain thermocouples used for industrial and process applications are costlier than sensors that are used in the consumer and automotive segment. This allows technologies like IR to evolve in terms of technology and provide cost effective solution.
The market size of temperature sensors in the year 2010 was $3.27 billion and is expected to reach $4.51 billion units by 2016, at an estimated CAGR of 5.6%. In terms of volume, the unit shipment for temperature sensors was 2.02 billion units in the year 2010 and is expected to reach 3.54 billion units by 2016, at an estimated CAGR of 10%from 2011 to 2016.
Temperature sensor market is triggered due to a lot of factors. For the temperature sensor market, vehicle production in emerging markets, increasing government intervention, availability of strong aftermarket, and continuous demand from consumer electronics and computing peripherals are acting as drivers. Competition within the technologies, pricing, and maturity of critical end-user segments are acting as restraints. Technological advancement and emergence of MEMS in temperature sensing are the future opportunities for temperature sensors.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Automotive Sensor Technologies: Global Markets
- Global Sensors Market For Automotive Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market by Product (Angular, Revolution, Current, Position) by Technology (Hall Effect, Magneto Resistive & Inductive, Fluxgate, Squid), & Applications (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense) 201
- Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets
- GLOBAL SENSORS MARKET IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS (2010 - 2015) MARKET FORECASTS BY TYPES & APPLICATIONS
- Sensors Market to 2020 - Rising Need for Intelligent Sensors in Automotive and Consumer Electronics to Increase Demand
- Remote Sensing Technologies and Global Markets
- GLOBAL WIRELESS SENSORS MARKET FOR ENVIRONMENTAL & AGRICULTURAL MONITORING (2011 - 2016)
- Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Markets
- Low Power Next Generation Display Market (2009 - 2014)