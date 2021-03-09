Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight the words as they are read out aloud and serves to help children not only to see the words onscreen, but also to hear, understand, and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Text-to-Speech market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Market Segments

The global Text-to-Speech market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Text-to-Speech market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

Software segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to rising deployment as a teaching aid for visually-impaired individuals or for persons with dyslexia. The technology is also useful for listening to content from documents while multi-tasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling adoption and growth of this segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud segment.

Neural and custom voice enable users to create branded voices using machine learning technologies. Usage of neural networks makes it possible to produce natural-sounding speech and personalized conversational customer experience. In February 2021, Microsoft announced limited access to its neural text-to-speech Artificial Intelligence solution called 'custom neural voice', using which, developers can create custom synthetic voices.

Text-to-speech technology is used in the healthcare sector to increase a patient's understanding of complex medical terms. It can further improve digital health technology in healthcare by speech-enabling websites, health apps, nurse call systems in hospitals, and portable health devices synthetic voices that are very humanlike.

The text-to-speech market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 due to high demand from the U.S. The rising trend of machine learning in the country and increase in demand for text-to-speech technology is driving growth of the market.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Services

Software-as-a-Service

Support, Implementation & Consulting



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based



Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Neural and Custom Voice

Non-Neural



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

Enterprises

Others (Government and Legal)



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



