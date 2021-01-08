The Floor Doctor in Wyoming Launches Online Marketing and PR Effort

Riverton, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- The Floor Doctor, a floor and upholstery cleaning service based in Riverton, WY, is amping up its online presence with a new marketing and PR program.



Owner Rich Troia said it is something he's considered for a while, but kept it on a back burner for several reasons.



"I'm in the business of taking care of floors, carpet, tile and rugs and cleaning upholstery. That's what I know. It is what I want to do. I've done it for more than 20 years and my customers say I am the best," he said. "Going online market the business, well, that's something else entirely. Really, I'd rather focus on my business and delivering superior customer service with every call."



One of the things Mr. Troia said needs a better reach is The Floor doctor's auto interior cleaning services. Few floor cleaning companies offer this, never mind they have the equipment and experience to do it, he said.



"Cleaning a front seat in a car is the same as cleaning a sofa. The process is exactly the same. You use the same tools, the same cleaning agents and you have to get into the space between the cushions," Mr. Troia said. "One just happens to be a vehicle and the other happens to be in a house."



The Floor Doctor also offers hardwood, vinyl, tile and grout cleaning services. The combination of all the services the company offers and his customers is finally what made the entrepreneur take the plunge.



"I've heard it said for years, the customer is always right. My best customers have told me for years, 'Rich, you need to tell more people about all things you do.' I knew, and I know, they are right, but my heart is in customer service and cleaning," he said.



Then he learned of the Soaring Away company, an online marketing agency that specializes in promoting floor and upholstery cleaning companies. Mr. Troia said floor care companies in other parts of the nation give Holly Powell and Soaring Away high marks. He said Ms. Powell's company understands what floor care is all about.



"That's the important part. Taking care of floors and upholstery. That's what I do and that's what I want to do. I needed someone who understands this business and Holly does," he said.



Ms. Powell said she is pleased to partner with The Flooring Doctor. Soaring Away is particular about the companies it works with.



"Rich checked us out. We also looked into his company and found a sterling record of excellence. His customers will not stop bragging about the work he does. That is the kind of reputation that is a perfect fit," Ms. Powell said. "I look forward to helping Rich spread the word about his company."



For more information about The Floor Doctor and the suite of services offered, including commercial building services, visit https://wyomingfloordoctor.com.



