Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The TJX Companies, Inc. : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"The TJX Companies, Inc. : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The TJX Companies, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The TJX Companies, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "The TJX Companies, Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is an apparel and home fashion retailer based in the US. The key product portfolio of the company includes apparel, footwear, home basics, lamps, rugs, accent furniture, children's furniture, wall decor, decorative accessories, giftware, seasonal merchandise, decorative items and related accessories. As of February 2013, the company operated 3,050 stores under six major banners including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense and T.K. Maxx. Additionally, TJX operates four Sierra Trading Post stores. The company also retails the merchandise online under each banner. Geographically, the company operations span across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Poland and Germany. The company was formerly known as Zayre Corporation. TJX is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, the US.



Companies Mentioned



The TJX Companies, Inc.



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