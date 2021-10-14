Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA) concerning whether a series of statements regarding by Thimble Point Acquisition Corp's business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New Haven, CT based Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



ON February 4, 2021, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. announced that it closed its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,600,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,600,000 units.



Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA) declined from $10.05 per share on April 19, 2021, to $9.81 per share on July 1, 2021.



