Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is an enzyme associated with breakdown of blood clots (fibrinolysis). It is a serine protease present in endothelial cells. Conversion of plasminogen to plasmin is catalyzed with the help of serine protease. Serine protease is a major enzyme for clot breakdown.



Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is also produced by using recombinant technology techniques known as recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA). Specific rtPAs are alteplase, tenecteplase, and reteplase.

These enzymes are used in clinical treatment of embolic stroke or thrombotic stroke. tPA is a drug that dissolves blood clots. It is a thrombolytic agent which can be administrated into the veins.



Tissue plasminogen activator is the first and only drug approved by the FDA in 1996 for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Tissue Plasminogen Activator Market



Increase in number of patients with stroke is expected to propel the tissue plasminogen activator market. Cardiovascular disease was a major cause of deaths in 2018, which accounted for 836,546 deaths in the U.S. That is about 1 in 3 deaths in the U.S. In terms of cardiovascular diseases, stroke is second most leading cause (16.8%) of deaths in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the third leading cause of disability, worldwide.



Geriatric population is more prone to stroke incidence. Increase in stroke incidence in adult population is major factor for driving the market. As per the Public Health England (PHE), around 38% of people suffering from strokes were aged 40 to 69 in 2018.



The global tissue plasminogen activator market continues to grow at a rapid pace. This growth can be attributed to increase in incidence rate of stroke, improved health care infrastructure, and demand for technologically advanced products in developed countries.



The side effects of the drug, such as vomiting, nausea, dizziness, and fever, are restraining tissue plasminogen activator market growth. Major side effects include intracranial hemorrhage, hypertension, systemic hemorrhage, and angioedema.



2 mg Dosage Segment to Witness High Demand



Based on dosage, the global tissue plasminogen activator market can be segmented into 2 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg

The 2 mg segment accounted for the highest share of the tissue plasminogen activator market in 2018. This segment is expected to dominate the tissue plasminogen activator market as during initial stage of disease, most of the physicians preferred low dose. Dose of tissue plasminogen activator depends upon weight of patients. The standard dose of tissue plasminogen activator is 0.90 mg/kg.



Blood Clot Segment to Witness Significant Growth



In terms of application, the global tissue plasminogen activator market can be divided into: blood clot, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction and stroke



The blood clot segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in incidence of blood clotting disorder in developing countries.



North America to Dominate Global Tissue Plasminogen Activator Market



In terms of region, the global tissue plasminogen activator market can be categorized into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America dominated the global tissue plasminogen activator market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This dominance of the region can be attributed to increase in product offerings, presence of key market players in the region, greater affordability, and rise in demand for early diagnosis.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of new products, and rise in incidence of blood clotting disorders, stroke, myocardial infarction, and pulmonary embolism.



Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market



The global tissue plasminogen activator market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:



Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sekisui Diagnostics

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Abcam plc.

Other Prominent Players