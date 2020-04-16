Top Notch Massage Services in Fremont & Livermore by Melissa Lynn McDowell

Livermore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Melissa Lynn McDowell, a professional massage therapist has been offering top-notch massage services for over 10 years now. With two centers in Livermore and Fremont, Melissa caters to the pain management needs of her patients. Every human being is different and so is their tolerance to massage pressure. And this is what Melissa understands and has a personalized approach towards every patient. Introducing herself Melissa says "I'm a professional massage therapist capable of helping all my patients recover".



With her decade long experience having offered several massage therapies, Melissa incorporates the same traits of being attentive, respectful and most importantly responsive to her patients. By constantly communicating with her patients, Melissa respects here patients' preferences and combines here skills to offer heavenly treatments. Massage doesn't have to be bad or ugly as most people feel it to be. It can be good, relaxing and enjoyable. It only comes from experience. "Each patient has a strong chance of recovery, and that's a chance I'm willing to bolster", says Melissa Lynn McDowell.



It is a great journey from being sensitive to pressure to experiencing immense relief. Feeling safe is crucial to any massage therapy. And Melissa ensures that the patients don't just feel safe but are left rejuvenated after every session. There are many people who are living with chronic pains and are clueless as to what to do. Despite using several medicines and other form of medications, they hardly find relief. Patients such as these who experience chronic back aches, joint aches and the like can feel free to consult Melissa who would recommend a treatment that is most likely to give relief to their condition.



Melissa is an experienced massage therapist working towards a lot of benefits and not just pain relief. Through her therapies, Melissa aims at helping here patients boost their mood, reduce any kind of stress or anxiety to a great level, providing relief from muscle tension if any and most importantly inculcating peace throughout the therapy. All this combined is the secret to a successful massage therapy and it can be achieved only by professionals such as Melissa.



This experienced therapist has garnered rave reviews especially when it comes to her hands that she uses to provide gentle strokes followed by deep finger pressure. Chronic pain or anxiety, muscle tension or soreness, the deepest layers or the muscles as well as the connective tissues are targeted to provide ultimate relief. Shoulder pain, carpal tunnel, abdominal constipation, name it and she has a therapy for each and every issue. As rightly said Melissa adds a different dimension to the way the therapy has been conducted over the years.



Melissa is not just a therapist but also carries a solid experience as a formal liaison in show business. She also has years of experience as a Creative Arts Associate at the Crossroads Church in Fremont, CA. Melissa is an independent and a confident woman who brings her experience as well as her determination literally to the massage table. She loves to see her patients experience joy as they witness their joints recover and stress disappear. Those who come here for a therapy get a therapy of a lifetime. They leave the table refreshed, relaxed and rejuvenated and leave the table wanting more and a will to come back for more. And as Melissa rightly says there is no physical pain that she cannot take care of. This is quite evident when the patients who come here leave the room feeling like royalty.



To book a visit or to know more about the services offered visit http://melissalynnmcdowell.com/



About Melissa Lynn McDowell

