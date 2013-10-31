Trader's Round Up: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK)



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) opened its shares at the price of $3.45 for the day. Its closing price was $3.38 after losing -0.88% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.35 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.56 million shares. Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China.



Has RENN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KB Home (NYSE:KBH) percentage change plunged -2.62% to close at $17.49 with the total traded volume of 3.24 million shares, and average volume of 5.36 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.09 - $25.14, while its day lowest price was $17.30 and it hit its day highest price at $18.08. KB Home operates as a homebuilding and financial services company in the United States. The company constructs and sells various homes.



Has KBH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) started its trading session with the price of $8.37and closed at $8.58 by scoring +4.51%. MWA’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.20 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 977,494.00 shares. The beta of MWA stands at 2.38. Day range of the stock was $8.36 -$8.94. Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water primarily in the United States and Canada.



For How Long MWA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK) ended its day with the loss of -1.35% and closed at the price of $2.20 after opening at $2.21. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.96 million shares. Quicksilver Resources Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil in North America.



Will KWK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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