Trader's Watch List: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM).



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) increased 0.63% and closed at $12.75 on a traded volume of 1.77million shares, in comparison to 2.88 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -3.99%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and its total outstanding shares are 184.89 million.



Will ARCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants.



Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) soared 40.16% and closed at $18.95 on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 754.389 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 40.16%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.52 and $19.37.



Will AKRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Akorn, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of diagnostic and therapeutic ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products, hospital drugs, and inject able pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally.



Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX) dropped -0.99% and closed at $5.98. So far in three months, the stock is up 63.84%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.96 and $6.51 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.26. Its introductory price for the day was $6.10, with the overall traded volume of 1.73 million shares.



Will AFFX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Affymetrix, Inc. provides life science tools and molecular diagnostic products that enable parallel analysis of biological systems at the gene, protein, and cell level primarily in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) after opening its trade at the price of $3.01, dropped -1.67% to close at $2.95 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.72 million shares, in comparison to 4.38 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.75 and $5.36 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.03.



Will SQNM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis.



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