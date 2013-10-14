Traders Watch List - GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF), A5 Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:AFLB), TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS:YIPI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF), A5 Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:AFLB), TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS:YIPI).



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) opened its last trade at the price of $1.33. Its closing price was $1.32 after losing -0.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 85.200 shares, while its average trading volume remained 84.249 shares. Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



Will GSFVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



A5 Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:AFLB) percentage change plunged -27.78% to close at $0.0026 with the total traded volume of 9.62 million shares while its average volume of 710.601 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 20.48. A5 Laboratories Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide contract research and laboratory services in North America.



Will AFLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG) traded on volume of 24.65 million shares in the last session against average volume of 11.53 million shares. The company closed at $0.0017 by scoring -10.53%. In the last three months the stock was down -63.83%. TagLikeMe Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing online and mobile content using search and sharing technology.



Will TAGG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS:YIPI) started its last trading session with the price of $0.60 and closed at $0.600 by scoring 20.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 150.679 shares, while the average trading volume remained 83.189 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 19.26. Day range for the stock was $0.51 and $0.65. Yippy, Inc. provides online Web destinations and services for family PCs, schools, learning institutions, educational companies, school districts, universities, and libraries in North America.



Will YIPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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