New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinary Catheter Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The urinary catheter is basically a device that is used in urinary incontinence; it is like a tube connected to the bladder and leads to a bag. Catheters are generally important as they help in the discharge of the urine, especially for those who are facing a disorder in urinary inconsistency. If it is not treated further, there is a chance of affecting the Kidney and also can lead to failure.



The rise in the geriatric population is the key to the market, Whereas the alternative treatment options for urinary incontinence are the major restraint to the market. But obesity acts as a dominant market, this individual is likely to suffer from frequent urinary incontinence as fat deposits around the abdomen, which leads to health problems, like hernia, weakened bladder muscles, and nerve damage, which progress to lead urinary incontinence.



Further key findings from the report suggest



In the year 2019, B. Braun had takeover the business operations of Nephtec GmbHas, a systems provider for extracorporeal blood treatment (dialysis), that has strengthened its product portfolio in the area of the central preparation of dialysis concentrates



Urinary incontinence is a major factor for the demand for urinary catheters, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, in the year 2015, 200 million individuals globally were reported of suffering urinary incontinence, which included 25 million patients from the US. As per reports of the Continence Foundation of Australia, there were about 4.8 million people suffering from urinary incontinence in Australia in 2010; this number is estimated to reach approximately 6.5 million by 2030. The two major risk factors for urinary incontinence include the Geriatric population and obesity.



Many of the research has shown that obesity is associated along with urinary incontinence. There is several epidemiological research done by the National Institutes of Health and suggested that (each 5-unit increase in BMI will have a chance of an increase in the risk of urinary incontinence by about 60%.) Obese individuals suffer from stress-related urinary incontinence and act as a significant risk factor for daily urinary incontinence. In case obese people, fat deposits around the abdomen cause a wide range of health problems, such as hernia, weakened bladder muscles, and nerve damage, which could further result in urinary incontinence.



Advancements in the Foley catheters as it results in improved patient comfort has enabled the growth of the Foley catheters market. There are antibacterial coatings it reduces catheter-associated urinary tract infections will further fuel demand for foley catheters. An increase in the prevalence of urinary incontinence, and rising cases of kidney stones, sedentary lifestyle, and lack of exercise in patients enhances the global Foley catheters market.



In the case of female urinary catheters, indwelling catheters are placed prior to gynecological operations to decrease the size of the bladder to prevent damage, to prevent postoperative urinary retention, and to monitor urine throughout the surgery accurately. Proper aseptic technique, choosing the smallest catheter which allows for proper drainage, and early removal is essential to aid in preventing infection



North America in the regional segment held the largest share of 37.7% in the year 2018. This dominance has prevailed by increases in the Obesity and Geriatric conditions, which results in the growth of the market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Urinary Catheter market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Urinary Catheter market are listed below:



Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), Teleflex Incorporation (US), and ConvaTec Group plc (UK).



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Indwelling Catheters



Intermittent Catheters



External Catheters



Type Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026



Coated Catheters



Uncoated Catheters



Patient Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026



Male Urinary Catheter



Female Urinary Catheter



Indication Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Urinary Incontinence



General Surgery



Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia



Spinal Cord Injuries



Others



End Use Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals & Physician's Offices



Long-Term Care Facilities



Others



Radical Features of the Urinary Catheter Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Urinary Catheter market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Urinary Catheter industry



