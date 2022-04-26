New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Vehicle Electrification Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Vehicle Electrification market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Electric (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Borgwarner (United States), Magna (Canada), Aisin (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)



Definition:

Vehicle electrification refers to a range of technologies that use electricity to propel a vehicle. Advances in electrified mobility were emerging at breakneck speed as companies raced to develop new ways to move the masses. Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 54 percent in 2017 to touch 1.15 million units. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the total sum to global annual sales of electric vehicle is more than 3 million vehicles in 2020 and about 10 million by 2025.



Market Trends:

The Considerable Shifting of the Technologies from Hydrocarbon Energy to Electrical Energy in the Automotive Industry.

New Developments for Climate-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Vehicles



Market Drivers:

Decreasing Permissible Limits in Emission Regulations & Raised Fuel Economy Bars

Increasing Demand for Reliable Electric Systems in Vehicles

Rising Need for 48V Architecture



Market Opportunities:

Adoption of Light Electric Commercial Vehicles in Developed Countries

The Surge in the Growth of Automotive Industry in Developing Economies



The Global Vehicle Electrification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Mirror, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Degree of Hybridization (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))



Global Vehicle Electrification market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Vehicle Electrification market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Vehicle Electrification

- -To showcase the development of the Vehicle Electrification market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Vehicle Electrification market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Vehicle Electrification

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Vehicle Electrification market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



