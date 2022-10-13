Virtual Meeting Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest survey report on Global Virtual Meeting Software Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific etc. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, and industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Virtual Meeting Software market. The study bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2021 and is forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and were profiled in the current version are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Adobe Inc. (United States), Aventri, Inc. (United States), Walcon Virtual Events (Spain), Etc.



Virtual meeting software is a type of platform on which meetings, group discussions, and other conversations are held over the Internet. In addition, various companies around the world are using virtual meeting software because of its various advantages, such as providing a quick and secure way of communication within the company and improving communication between employees. With an unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis, the healthcare industry also saw significant growth as more virtual meetings were introduced between various hospitals and healthcare professionals for non-urgent hospital visits to ease pressure in emergency clinics as well and minimize the risk of infection among healthcare workers. In addition, virtual meeting software helps companies lower their operating costs and improve business relationships with their customers, which increases the demand for virtual meeting software. In addition, federal agencies and government organizations are also using virtual meeting software because it reduces the need to travel to unsafe or inaccessible areas and increases the operational efficiency of employees and organizations. Many government organizations rely primarily on virtual meeting software in their daily operations, which also creates a huge demand for the virtual meeting software market.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Remote Work

- Rise in Number of Virtual Meeting Software Providers

- Rising Acceptance of the Software from Corporate and Government Organizations



Market Trend

- A Rise in Popularity of Cloud-Based Software among Various Organizations

- Rise in Need for Enhanced Security Features

- The Surge in Adoption of Technologies, Such As Facial Recognition, To Detect and Authenticate Meeting Participants



Opportunities

- Increase in Demand for Visual Meetings and Continuous Access to High-Quality Internet

- The Massive Investments in the Integration of Cloud-Based Platform

- Integration of Advanced Technology Such As Artificial Intelligence and Cloud-Based Technology



Challenges

- Rise In Monthly Subscription Fees by Key Vendors

- High Setup Cost of Virtual Meeting Software, And Growth in Support Service Charges



by Type (Solution, Service), Application (Virtual Event, Video Conferencing, Event Management, Lead Retrieval, Attendee Management, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Education, IT & Telecom, Government & Public, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others)

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.



Players that are currently profiled in the study are "Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Adobe Inc. (United States), Aventri, Inc. (United States), Walcon Virtual Events (Spain), LearnBrite - Learning Experience Platform (United States), MootUp (United States), LogMeIn, Inc. (United States), Sine Wave Entertainment Ltd. (United States), HexaFair (India), VirBELA (United States), Virtway Events (Spain), Personify, Inc. (United States), Avaya Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)".



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries, and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



