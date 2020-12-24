Middlesex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- A well-renowned cybersecurity provider in the UK, Virtual Tech offers vCloud backup & disaster recovery services to businesses across the UK. As part of their services, they offer full backup solutions, a comprehensive disaster recovery plan, and cloud backups. They make it easy and cost-effective for businesses to protect all their data from cyber-attacks, natural disasters, hardware failures, and human errors as well. The services protect critical data with services designed to reduce risk, avoid data loss and downtime while lowering the total cost of ownership.



The company provides both local and cloud based server recovery with constant backup so the backup data is only ever minutes old. Their services ensure that your data is protected, recoverable, and easily accessible by you and your customers with a recovery time of 15 minutes. After undertaking an audit of your businesses' IT infrastructure, they provide a comprehensive report which captures all servers/data and application dependencies. Businesses looking to reduce their downtime can check out Virtual Tech's website.



Virtual Tech is one of the most sought-after business IT solution providers in the UK. The company has been actively operating in the industry for years and over time they have served thousands of world-renowned brands with their professional and excellent services. In addition to vCloud hosting, Virtual Tech also offers other services including IT support, vFiltration, vCloud backup and disaster recovery services, and professional services.



Talking free about their vCloud backup & disaster recovery services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Business continuity and disaster recovery are paramount for ensuring your business critical environment, data, and online presence is available with minimal downtime. The availability services offered by vCloud Recovery help to make sure that your data is protected, recoverable, and accessible by you and your customers with a recovery time of 15 minutes."



About Virtual Tech

Virtual Tech has a diverse range of employees with a mix of IT generalists and specialists. This allows them to offer a broad range of IT services. They aim to employ fully qualified consultants, but they do not only look for qualifications as employment criteria. Virtual Tech also looks for staff who can show an aptitude or have an employment history, which shows they can work within the highly pressurised environment of information technology.



For more information, please visit – http://www.virtualtechltd.co.uk



Contact Detail



VIRTUAL TECH SOLUTIONS

The Old Courtyard,

Breakspear Road South,

Ickenham,

Middlesex,

UB10 8HB

Company No: 06398719

Phone - +44 1895 635 858

Email - enquiries@virtualtech.co.uk