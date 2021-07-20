Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Warehouse Robotics Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



Top Players in Warehouse Robotics Market are: Kuka AG (Germany), Daifuku Co, Ltd. (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Knapp AG (Austria), Dematic (United States), Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Bastian Solutions (India), Amazon Robotics (United States), Vanderlande Industries Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Industries are having rising expectations for E-commerce customers for fast and accurate service at the same time they juggle labor challenges. Warehouse robotics are the future solution to such problems. Warehouse Robots are designed to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation. The emergence of the advanced technologies in robotics and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the driving factors which are propelling the global warehouse robotics market. Additionally, the mobile robots are also being extensively used in e-commerce sectors for implementing warehouses operation by manufacturing companies.

On 8th April 2019, Clearpath Robotics Company,announced a new autonomous robot, i.e. Otto 750, a vehicle designed to autonomously transport pallets, racks, and other medium-sized payloads through obstacle-strewn environments. It joins the Otto 100 (which is designed to carry 100-kilogram loads) and the Otto 1500 (which carries up to 1,500 kilograms) in Clear pathâ€™s product lineup.



Warehouse Robotics Market Drivers:

- Growth in the E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Automotive Industries

- Rising Number of Consumer Choices Using E-commerce Platform

- Increasing Number of Stock Keeping Units

Warehouse Robotics Market Latest Trends:

- Customized Soluion Offered by the Companies

- Adoption of IoT in Warehouse Robotics

- Introduction of ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) in Warehouse Automation System



Market Opportunity:

- Growing E-commerce Industries, Owing to Rising Internet Penetration

- Adoption of Warehouse Robotics by SMEs



Market Challenges:

- Lack of Expertise in Robot Programming and Implementation

- Increasing Cost of Inventory Management



The Global Warehouse Robotics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fixed Robots, Mobile Robots, Gantry Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots), End users (Automotive, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Construction, Defense, Oil and Gas, Others), Function (Storage, Packaging, Trans-shipments, Other Functions)



Key Strategic Developments in Warehouse Robotics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



The Warehouse Robotics Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the Warehouse Robotics market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



