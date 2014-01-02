Water Filter Compare Compares the Top Water Filtration Products from Major Manufacturers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Though few people realise it, more are now discovering that the water being pumped to their households is not as clean as it looks, with potentially hundreds of chemical additives, unfiltered hormonal residues, micro-organic particles and more all presenting potential dangers. This is leading to an increased demand for home water filtration systems that can remove these contaminants from the household water supply. Water Filter Compare is a website that has a mission to compare water filters and compare water softeners so that users can easily identify superior products.



The website reviews products based on their user ratings, prices, unique selling points, effectiveness and water volume capacity as well as a number of x-factors in order to give a complete and thorough investigation of the products as they relate to one another. Their latest post, The Best Water Filter Reviews, does exactly what it says on the tin.



Focussing on those water filters that provide a complete solution to home water purification and softening, the review looks at major manufacturers’ best and most comprehensive offerings to determine which is the best choice for consumers, concluding in this case that Evo Clear Water currently offer the best solution on the market.



A spokesperson for Water Filter Compare explained, “Independent reviews are important to readers, but in a competitive marketplace the most helpful thing we can do is put these products head to head and review the exact nature of the products as they compare with one another- this methodology gives people clear and quantifiable metrics by which to make decisions and also makes the environment more competitive for manufacturers, as they can see where their product is gaining or losing market share. This service is therefore essential to both sides of the industry.”



About Water Filter Compare

Water Filter Compare was created to allow users the ability to read independently assessed, cross-comparative meta-reviews of water filtration products online. They educate readers on the how to choose the right water filter for their home as well as the best water filters on the market. They also review water softeners, whole house filters and help readers with installation and any other technical questions they might have. For more information, please visit: http://waterfiltercompare.net/