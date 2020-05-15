Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Humectants Market (Source - Synthetic, and Organic; Type - Sugar Alcohols, Glycerol, Glycols, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS) & Polysaccharides, and Other Types; Application - Food & Beverages, Oral & Personal Care Products, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13374



Growing Demand of the Humectants from the Food Processing Industry is Helping to Grow Its Demand Around the World



The growing demand of the humectants from the food processing industry is helping to grow its demand around the world. Further, growing urbanization and changing lifestyle, which in turn is generating demand for the different type of humectant based products among urban consumers. However, the availability of the different type of substitute is hampering the growth of this market. Moreover, the growing demand for humectant based products among the youth and middle-class consumers around the world is expected to grow this market in the near future.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Humectants Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is the Largest Player of the Humectants Market



Geographically, the humectants market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America is the largest player of the humectants market, owing to the presence of several foods and beverage processing companies, cosmetics companies, animal feed manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical companies in this region. Further, the Asia-Pacific humectants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the humectants based products in this region.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13374



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Humectants Amidst COVID-19"



Humectants Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Humectants Market Highlights



=> Humectants Market Projection



=> Humectants Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Humectants Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Humectants Market



Chapter - 4 Humectants Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Humectants Market by Source



=> Synthetic



=> Organic



Chapter - 6 Global Humectants Market by Type



=> Sugar Alcohols



=> Glycerol



=> Glycols



=> Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS) & Polysaccharides



=> Other Types



Chapter - 7 Global Humectants Market by Application



=> Food & Beverages



=> Oral & Personal Care Products



=> Animal Feed



=> Pharmaceuticals



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 8 Global Humectants Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Corbion N.V.



=> Batory Foods



=> Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.



=> Barentz B.V.



=> Brenntag AG



=> E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company



=> Ingredion Incorporated



=> Roquette Brothers



=> The Archer Daniels Midland Company



=> BASF SE



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-humectants-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.