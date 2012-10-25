New Healthcare research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- The use of sensors in the healthcare sector was fueled by the continuous need for advancements in healthcare electronic devices & equipment to "sense" and "monitor" temperatures, pressures, chemical, position, and biological levels of patients and drugs for applications in diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, drug discovery and delivery; in hospitals and other medical facilities, including home-treatments. The various sensors that find application in healthcare include pressure, temperature, chemical, flow, level, position, and image and biosensors. The market witnessed tremendous boost from numerous medical applications in various devices of hospital and home monitoring systems, advanced therapeutic systems, clinical, and home diagnostics. The medical segment provided way for rapid penetration of image sensors with several new advancements using fiber-optic technology in image sensing equipments, increased use of temperature sensors with several temperature sensing devices such as digital thermometers, and so on.
This report, based on the extensive research study on the world sensors market in healthcare applications, aims at identifying the entire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of both - revenue and unit shipments. This report is focused on giving a bird's eye-view of the industry with regards to global sensors market in healthcare applications with qualitative analysis with regards to each and every aspect of the classifications done by types of sensors, application, and geography.
The report covers the global market for every type of sensors across all the applications in the healthcare sector. Hence, the report focuses on the application markets for sensors in both - medical and pharmaceutical applications. All the market statistics in the report except those in Chapter 6 - Market classification by application, are inclusive of revenue and volumes from both - medical and pharmaceutical applications. Three major aspects with respect to the global sensors market in healthcare applications covered by this report are "Market Overview", "Market Analysis" and "Market Classification". The market overview and market analysis are covered in Chapters 3 and 4, with Chapters 5 to 7 covering the detailed market classification.
