Latest Investment Management News in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- The most recent Investment Managers Outlook Survey from the Investment Management Association of Singapore offers essential perspective on how the industry is likely to evolve in this part of the world in the coming months and years. It provides effective insight into the latest investment management news Singapore and the challenges, developments and trends that are incoming. 50% of those who responded to the survey expressed a cautious optimism in terms of economic outlook and 86% identified the adoption of ESG investments as a key opportunity going forward. 84% thought further margin erosion represented the biggest threat to growth while poor returns compared to passive solutions and economic uncertainty were also mentioned. Among the expectations from this bible of the latest investment management news Singapore was a weakening US dollar, with more than 60% of respondents expecting the dollar to weaken by more than 5% versus the SGD. One other highlight of the latest investment management news Singapore was how much ESG investments are forecast to grow over the next three years, making this a bona fide trend.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services and a source of the latest investment management news Singapore for clients and candidates alike. Staying on top of key developments in the sector - such as the drive towards ESG investments - is a priority for the firm. Consultants work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and are trained continuously so as to be able to deliver a service that is both high quality and cutting edge. This approach has enabled Selby Jennings to build up expertise across all key fields in banking and financial services recruitment, from corporate and investment banking to financial technology, quantitative research and trading, private wealth management and investment management. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are designed to help clients and candidates make progress in careers - and in resilient team building - across the Asia Pacific region.



The team at Selby Jennings has extensive experience working with organisations and individuals across Asia Pacific, from agile start-ups to international names in the banking and finance world. This strength in local knowledge and insight is supported by a robust international perspective - as part of the Phaidon International group the firm is the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. The team's dedication has been tested over the past year but has proven unwavering as Selby Jennings has been able to adapt to the challenges of remote working and hiring and continue to support the most productive connections being made. As a result there are now many different opportunities available via Selby Jennings in Singapore, including Customer Success Manager, Python Developer, AWS DevOps Engineer, Head of Data Engineering, Private Bank [Credit Risk], VP Compliance [Hedge Fund], Security Network Engineer and Legal Manager [Compliance].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

