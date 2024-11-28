As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services offers a comprehensive range of services to support a business with its information technology needs, ranging from cybersecurity compliance through to a strategy to move away from a data center and beyond. Every company is unique and yet increasingly businesses across multiple business sectors have IT-related themes in common, two of which are dependence on information technology in order to carry out day-to-day operations and the need to protect and safeguard client data from cyberattacks and attempts to steal that data. A proactive IT strategy helps a business budget for the future with step-by-step enhancements to keep the company ahead of cyber threats while simultaneously upgrading infrastructure and harnessing cutting-edge IT tools and programs to automate repetitive tasks and monitoring. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR Managed Services have extensive experience across industry sectors including law firms, manufacturing companies, healthcare facilities, banking institutions, professional services, construction, engineering, energy, transport, and more. The starting point is usually a baseline IT assessment which AVATAR has developed and tuned over time to gauge the overall health of existing infrastructure technology performance and effectiveness. These indicators are quantitative and can be repeated over time to demonstrate the results of change and return on investment. A holistic approach is essential, with staff processes and procedures fully in scope for review and development. At times of stress in particular, after a cyber attack has been detected for instance, AVATAR's Computer Incident Response Team assumes command of the next actions to be taken, mitigating threats and minimizing risk moving forward in terms of cyber security, staff training, and reputation management. With IT operations a critical pillar of many businesses and with the need to have an online presence at all times, AVATARs security operations center operates 24x7x365, covering all business hours, weekends, and holidays. Once the assessment has been translated into a roadmap and plans, the next phase is implementation. Progress can be measured and plans should always be reviewed to ensure the option initially mapped out is still the best, this is because in the rapidly changing landscape of IT, new products may be launched or prices may fluctuate. Following the implementation of improvements and even after gaining cybersecurity compliance, ongoing maintenance and proactive enhancements are a sound investment for the future of the business.