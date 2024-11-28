Posted on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 2:02 pm CST - Featured
Aboub, the leading e-commerce platform in China, is proud to announce its commitment to providing a comprehensive database of companies from China and their products to help Small and Midsize enterprises go global.
Source: Aboub.com
Posted on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:32 am CDT - Featured
Iconic Digital, one of the leading marketing consultants in London, offers search engine optimisation (SEO) services to help businesses attract the right audience. They improve the visibility and ranking of a website or webpage in search engine results pages by optimising the website's content, structure, and code to make it more attractive to search engines. Their experts improve website performance, security, and accessibility to help drive organic traffic to the website.
Source: Iconic Digital Marketing Consultants Ltd
Posted on Friday, April 04, 2025 at 9:45 am CDT
TenRal Sheet Metal Fabrication China, a renowned name, dominates the industry like no other company. With growth and success in mind, TenRal started its operations in 2005, offering only basic metal stamping solutions. But two decades later, TenRal is now a global giant.
Source: TenRal Metal Products Ltd
Posted on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 12:36 pm CST
JewelryBuddha.com delivers jewelry collections for inner peace and spiritual connection.
Source: JEWELRY BUDDHA
Posted on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8:00 am CST
OfferAny, a leading online shopping website in the United States, is proud to announce its commitment to providing a budget-friendly range of products sourced from China to customers around the world for cheap.
Source: OfferAny
Posted on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 2:08 pm CST
Adsale Plastics Network, a print and online trade media house with market news and management insights, proudly announces its commitment to upgrade professionals of plastics and rubber industries. With latest technology information and insights, the China-based platform hopes to effortlessly empower industry professionals and enhance their knowledge. Adsale Plastics Network can serve as a much-needed innovation, maximizing awareness through organizing conferences and fostering industrial growth within and outside the country.
Source: Adsale Publishing Ltd,
Posted on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 2:02 pm CST
Aboub, the leading e-commerce platform in China, is proud to announce its commitment to providing a comprehensive database of companies from China and their products to help Small and Midsize enterprises go global.
Source: Aboub.com
Posted on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 8:30 pm CDT
Many people choose to remove excess hair from their body and face for cosmetic, social, or medical reasons. Excessive hair growth is mainly seen in conditions like hirsutism and hypertrichosis. Hirsutism refers to the appearance or increase of hair in androgen-dependent areas in women. Hypertrichosis refers to increased hair in any area of the body in men or women. There are many traditional hair removal methods, such as waxing, shaving, tweezing, and chemical hair removal. However, these methods can only temporarily remove the hair shaft on the surface of the skin, leaving the deep hair follicles intact, and the hair regenerates quickly. Electrolysis and hot wax can effectively destroy hair follicles and prevent hair regeneration. Although these two methods can remove hair permanently, they are cumbersome, time-consuming, inefficient, and may leave scars, so they are rarely used now.
Source: Guangzhou CIELLULU Photoelectric Technology co.,Ltd.
Posted on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 9:00 pm CDT
In June 2024, Ciellulu had the honor of participating in the BEAUTYISTANBUL exhibition held in Istanbul, Turkey.As a significant event in the beauty industry, BEAUTYISTANBUL attracted beauty brands, professional buyers, and industry experts from around the world to discuss the latest trends and developments in beauty technology and products. The atmosphere at the exhibition was vibrant, and we engaged in deep conversations with numerous industry partners and potential customers, showcasing our latest beauty devices and achieving substantial results.
Source: Guangzhou CIELLULU Photoelectric Technology co.,Ltd.
Posted on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 4:00 am CDT
The challenges with leadership in asset and wealth management have been driven by innovation, globalisation, digitisation, and regulatory shifts. These obstacles are further amplified by the critical importance of advancing the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda. At the forefront of navigating these murky waters, Leathwaite stands out as a great example, having established itself as a key player in placing senior leaders within the industry.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 3:45 am CDT
According to a survey conducted by Leathwaite, 37% of survey respondents are gearing up to introduce an HR Chief Data and Analytics Officer within the next 12 months. This strategic move underscores the increasing recognition of data and analytics as crucial for enhancing the value delivered by HR functions. As organisations strive to navigate complexities and gain a competitive edge, the role of data in shaping human resources strategies and operations cannot be overstated.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 3:30 am CDT
Securing the right leadership is a fundamental necessity for business success. Leathwaite emerges as a paramount leader in finance executive recruitment, demonstrating a profound understanding of the sector's unique challenges and opportunities. This expertise is not just in identifying talent but in ensuring that the chosen leaders are perfectly aligned with their organisation's strategic goals and cultural ethos.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Tuesday, April 09, 2024 at 12:29 pm CDT
As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services understands how a proactive IT strategy and a clear roadmap can help reduce operational risks as changes are made and facilitate budget planning. Information technology now permeates many business processes across all industry sectors, keeping data secure and available at all times can be the difference between winning new customers and earning their trust and losing existing clients and reputation damage. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR Managed Services works with clients to protect data. With an ever-increasing range of cyber security threats to contend with, prevention is always the preferred path. If a cyber attack is successful then the mitigation could be costly in terms of time lost, money spent, and a compromised reputation. As well as incorporating the smartest tools to help detect and counteract cyber threats, staff should all be trained to recognize the warning signs that an attack is imminent and should know exactly how to respond if a suspected cyber attack is confirmed. AVATAR Managed Services looks at all aspects of IT, from the platforms, servers, network protocols, maintenance patches, and hardware, to the processes, documentation, and communication that dovetail to make the IT architecture fit for purpose and suitable to deliver the expected return on investment.
Source: AVATAR Managed Services
Posted on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 9:30 am CDT
As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services offers a comprehensive range of services to support a business with its information technology needs, ranging from cybersecurity compliance through to a strategy to move away from a data center and beyond. Every company is unique and yet increasingly businesses across multiple business sectors have IT-related themes in common, two of which are dependence on information technology in order to carry out day-to-day operations and the need to protect and safeguard client data from cyberattacks and attempts to steal that data. A proactive IT strategy helps a business budget for the future with step-by-step enhancements to keep the company ahead of cyber threats while simultaneously upgrading infrastructure and harnessing cutting-edge IT tools and programs to automate repetitive tasks and monitoring.
As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR Managed Services have extensive experience across industry sectors including law firms, manufacturing companies, healthcare facilities, banking institutions, professional services, construction, engineering, energy, transport, and more. The starting point is usually a baseline IT assessment which AVATAR has developed and tuned over time to gauge the overall health of existing infrastructure technology performance and effectiveness. These indicators are quantitative and can be repeated over time to demonstrate the results of change and return on investment. A holistic approach is essential, with staff processes and procedures fully in scope for review and development. At times of stress in particular, after a cyber attack has been detected for instance, AVATAR's Computer Incident Response Team assumes command of the next actions to be taken, mitigating threats and minimizing risk moving forward in terms of cyber security, staff training, and reputation management. With IT operations a critical pillar of many businesses and with the need to have an online presence at all times, AVATARs security operations center operates 24x7x365, covering all business hours, weekends, and holidays.
Once the assessment has been translated into a roadmap and plans, the next phase is implementation. Progress can be measured and plans should always be reviewed to ensure the option initially mapped out is still the best, this is because in the rapidly changing landscape of IT, new products may be launched or prices may fluctuate. Following the implementation of improvements and even after gaining cybersecurity compliance, ongoing maintenance and proactive enhancements are a sound investment for the future of the business.
Source: AVATAR Managed Services
Posted on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 4:30 am CDT
In global business, the demand for visionary leadership that can navigate through complexity and volatility has never been higher. Leathwaite stands at the forefront of this challenge, dedicated to connecting world-class talent with unparalleled global opportunities. Through its specialised focus on executive search and leadership consultancy, Leathwaite is helping to shape the future of leadership teams worldwide.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 5:00 am CDT
In a time when technology complements and drives business strategies, Leathwaite stands at the forefront of a transformative movement. This movement reimagines the traditional pathways to the pinnacle of corporate leadership, advocating for a future where Chief Information Officers (CIOs) emerge as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs). The rationale behind this innovative approach is not just timely but is grounded in the evolving dynamics of the corporate world, where technology infiltrates every aspect of business operations.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 4:45 am CDT
At the forefront of redefining executive leadership, Leathwaite stands as a pivotal force in the elite C-suite recruitment domain. The firm excels in the art and science of matching transformative, exceptional, and diverse leaders with leading organisations worldwide. Through its commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the strategic nuances of corporate leadership, Leathwaite is shaping the future of boards and executive committees across a multitude of industries.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 5:00 am CDT
Securing the right leadership is a fundamental necessity for business success. Leathwaite emerges as a paramount leader in finance executive recruitment, demonstrating a profound understanding of the sector's unique challenges and opportunities. This expertise is not just in identifying talent but in ensuring that the chosen leaders are perfectly aligned with their organisation's strategic goals and cultural ethos.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 2:10 pm CDT
In a groundbreaking move for the health and wellness industry in Australia, MyLife365.me is a comprehensive health-tracking solution for millions. This innovative app is set to transform how Australians approach their health, focusing on combating the rising concern of fatty liver disease, a condition affecting about one in every three Australian adults.
Source: MyLife365.me
Posted on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:00 am CST
VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "Step Up and Be an Angel" with host Chris Cooper.
Source: VoiceAmerica
Posted on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:55 am CST
Join Sonna Johns in a bittersweet and heartwarming conversation with Michael and Gina Spehn, founders of New Day Foundation for Families, as they share their journey of tragedy, to love to their purpose in the cancer community
Source: VoiceAmerica
Posted on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:55 am CST
The Convergence, Empowerment Channel: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2610/the-convergence
Source: VoiceAmerica
Posted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 12:03 pm CST
Episode 12 of Soul-2-Wellness Radio will be featuring four special guests that Host Cathy Thurman has had the honor of having as clients for multiple years. These guests will be sharing their personal stories on how they benefitted from energy medicine, holistic trauma work, and utilizing some of the life coaching tools that Cathy has shared on the Soul-2-Wellness Radio show.
Source: VoiceAmerica
Posted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 4:15 am CST
In a time where leadership roles are rapidly evolving, Leathwaite has positioned itself as a pivotal force in reshaping the future of executive teams globally. Their approach to identifying and connecting transformative and diverse leaders with leading organisations is nothing short of innovative. Leathwaite is revolutionising the approach to leadership roles, ensuring that businesses are equipped for the present and poised for future success.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 3:30 am CST
In an era of market unpredictability, Leathwaite is optimistic and prepared, anticipating a significant resurgence in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in 2024. This optimism is underpinned by an improved economic outlook, stabilising debt markets, and a conducive environment for private equity firms to deploy capital efficiently.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 3:00 am CST
Leathwaite has established itself as a leader in finance recruitment, having partnered with leaders in financial services for over 20 years. Their profound expertise spans a wide range of sub-sectors, affirming their position as a pioneering force in the industry.
Source: Leathwaite
Posted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 3:30 am CST
In the last two decades, the technological landscape has dramatically evolved, significantly reshaping business strategies and competitive dynamics. Today, a business's value, security, and competitive advantage are inextricably linked to its technology strategy and IT leadership. This profound shift underscores the importance of sourcing the right talent for technology roles, where Leathwaite excels.
Source: Leathwaite