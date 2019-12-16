Start the New Year with a Fresh Coat of Paint from Five Star Painting The new year is almost here, and that means new resolutions for many home and business owners across New Jersey. A fresh paint job can do wonders for the exterior or interior of any home or business. As the most reputable provider of interior painting in Lambertville, Five Star Painting has recently advised on the benefits and advantages that a brand new interior paint job offers. The new year is almost here, and that means new resolutions for many home and business owners across New Jersey. A fresh paint job can do wonders for the exterior or interior of any home or business. As the most reputable provider of interior painting in Lambertville, Five Star Painting has recently advised on the benefits and advantages that a brand new interior paint job offers.

Tom Crea Interviewed Ken Gosnell to Discuss His Newest Book, "Well Done," to Be Released in Spring 2020. On Monday, November 25th, Tom asked Author Ken Gosnell about the two most powerful words in the English language: Well Done. On Monday, November 25th, Tom asked Author Ken Gosnell about the two most powerful words in the English language: Well Done.

Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores Feature Pellet Stove Inserts and Gas Fireplace Inserts to Improve Efficiency and Transform Drafty Hearths Western Fireplace Supply showcases the latest in technology for Colorado Fireplaces including pellet stove inserts, gas fireplace inserts, and wood fireplace inserts which burn fuel efficiently and add value to the home Western Fireplace Supply showcases the latest in technology for Colorado Fireplaces including pellet stove inserts, gas fireplace inserts, and wood fireplace inserts which burn fuel efficiently and add value to the home

Houston Invoice Factoring Services from Catamount Funding Span Service Industries Including Construction Factoring, Freight Factoring, Business Factoring Houston Factoring companies like Catamount Funding offer invoice factoring services and Houston business Factoring Services including freight bill factoring, construction factoring, energy factoring, and accounts receivable financing Houston Factoring companies like Catamount Funding offer invoice factoring services and Houston business Factoring Services including freight bill factoring, construction factoring, energy factoring, and accounts receivable financing

Denver Portable Restrooms Rentals and Portable Bathroom Rentals Are Easy to Schedule with S&B Porta Bowl, from Porty Potty Rental Colorado Wide to Construction Toilets S&B Porta Bowl Portable Restrooms make Porta Potty rental a simple process, from one portable toilet rental for a residential project to dozens of portable toilets for construction sites, portable restrooms for weddings, event toilets, and portable bathrooms S&B Porta Bowl Portable Restrooms make Porta Potty rental a simple process, from one portable toilet rental for a residential project to dozens of portable toilets for construction sites, portable restrooms for weddings, event toilets, and portable bathrooms

"Dionisos Pistachio," All-Natural Pistachio Spreads and Butters, Now on Kickstarter! Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, Dionisos Pistachio is a producer of great tasting, gluten-free pistachio spread, butter and pesto.

"K-Pot," an Innovative Groin Protection Pad, Now on Kickstarter! Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, K-Pot is an innovation groin protection pad for athletes that has been adapted for all sports.

"To-Can the Dirty Bird," Allowing You to Pick Up Pet Waste Sanitarily, Now on Kickstarter! Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, To-Can The Dirty Bird makes sure you never come in contact with pet feces again.

Book+App: New AR Powered Educational Apps for Early Learners, Now on Kickstarter! Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, Book+App brings magic to learning by building educational books and applications with augmented reality.

The Future of Instagram Face Filters Is Glossy, Metallic, and Surreal @MisterSnapchat, a professional and talented Instagram Effects Creator announced today about the availability of his social media marketing services that helps businesses to grow by using Instagram AR Effects on their stories. This significant innovation from @MisterSnapchat boosts the service flexibility and overall effectiveness of business brands thereby allowing an average Joe getting to build a strong online presence for his/her business without spending much.

Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC Is Available for Erb's Palsy Cases Immediately and in the New Year Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC's cerebral palsy malpractice lawyers are now booking Erb's palsy cases for the new year and beyond. Erb's palsy causes paralysis or weakness in a baby's arm. Although there are times Erb's palsy resolves itself over time, in many cases, a child can suffer lifelong struggles. The law firm's attorneys will work diligently to ensure that afflicted families are compensated for the injury the child suffered during birth at the hands of a negligent medical professional. Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC's cerebral palsy malpractice lawyers are now booking Erb's palsy cases for the new year and beyond. Erb's palsy causes paralysis or weakness in a baby's arm. Although there are times Erb's palsy resolves itself over time, in many cases, a child can suffer lifelong struggles. The law firm's attorneys will work diligently to ensure that afflicted families are compensated for the injury the child suffered during birth at the hands of a negligent medical professional.

Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. Booking Auto Accident, Birth Injury, and Many Other Cases for 2020 Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. is pleased to announce the firm is booking auto accident, birth injury, and many other cases for the new year. These auto accident attorneys who serve Philadelphia, Bucks County, and surrounding areas are ready to assist clients in need of any legal guidance immediately. This law firm, which has been providing the citizens of Philadelphia with legal support and guidance for over 40 years, would also like to shed light on some of the advantages of hiring a lawyer after a car accident.

Bluetown Law Is Offering Family Lawyers in Toronto Bluetown Law, a family law firm located in the Heart of North York at Yonge Street, owns and operates Divorce Go. This firm was founded by Numan Bajwa, a Toronto Divorce Lawyer. Divorce Go was started with a vision of providing clients with affordable and straightforward pricing for simple divorce cases. Their clients can be confident that their case is being handled and processed by an Ontario Lawyer that is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. Bluetown Law, a family law firm located in the Heart of North York at Yonge Street, owns and operates Divorce Go. This firm was founded by Numan Bajwa, a Toronto Divorce Lawyer. Divorce Go was started with a vision of providing clients with affordable and straightforward pricing for simple divorce cases. Their clients can be confident that their case is being handled and processed by an Ontario Lawyer that is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Nagler Foot Center Offering Foot Treatment Solutions in Houston Nagler Foot Center is in the wellness business, where they focus on the treatment of foot ailments. Based out of Houston, this foot center has become the go-to destination for individuals looking to get reliable, professional, and affordable treatment solutions. This wellness center covers a whole range of foot problems such as a bunion, arthritis pain, ankle problems, hammertoe issues, and much more. To ensure the best care, Nagler Foot Center Houston carries with it a team of well-experienced podiatrists who are passionate about what they do. These medical practitioners utilize the latest treatment equipment and approaches in all their services, and can always be trusted to deliver excellent results.

Tow Broz Offers Affordable and Quality Towing Service in Livonia,MI Vehicle towing is a must and it requiresspecial care as well as attention. Now, Tow Broz provides the clients in Livonia with great quality and customer-centric towing and roadside assistance services at affordable costs.Livonia, MI. Transportation plays a crucial role today and everyone needs it.Vehicles repaired during emergency assistance can tremendously affect anyone's life and cause maxim stress in minimum time. Servicing the vehicles properly and towing away the car in a timely manner is recommended for a healthy transportation. A simple way to accomplish this is by approaching a professional towing and roadside service in Livonia at an affordable costs.

'The Minimalist 925," a Unique Sterling Silver Necklace, Now Available on Kickstarter! Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, The Minimalist 925 is a unique sterling silver necklace that can also be worn as a bracelet or anklet for maximum versatility.

"Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare," Official Teaser Trailer and Film Posters, Now on Kickstarter! Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, Star Wars: Yoda’s Nightmare will take viewers on a journey to Dagobah. The film is now raising funds to produce its official teaser trailer and promotional posters.

Yellowbird Offers Transportation for Volunteer Groups Looking to Make a Difference in 2020 The Yellowbird Bus Company is currently taking reservations for church bus rentals in Philadelphia, PA. With Martin Luther King Jr. day on the horizon, many churches, youth groups, and community organizations are currently planning events to celebrate the occasion. Yellowbird would like to offer safe and efficient transportation for all congregations and communities involved in celebrating this important day for American civil rights. Their team has recently advised on the benefits of bus travel for volunteer groups.

Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters Advise on the Benefits of Working with Public Adjusters As a top-rated provider of public adjustment services, the team at Steven Borenstein Public Adjusters has advised on the benefits that these professionals bring to claims. Using knowledge, experience, and expertise, public adjusters can help claimants receive optimal levels of compensation following a fire, storm, or natural disaster. Businesses and individuals work with public adjusters when they require assistance filing a claim or want to dispute a claim offered by an insurance company.

Sontex Now Offering Best Selection of Hand and Foot Operated Sealers Sontex, a leading figure within the packaging industry, providing companies with the shrink wrapping equipment that they need to enhance their packaging lines, are now offering one of the industry's greatest hand a foot operated bag sealing machines!

Pallet Wrappers Share Robotic Pallet Wrapping Advantages Pallet Wrappers, a leading figure within the packaging industry, are renowned throughout the industry not only for offering the greatest pallet wrappers and packaging machines but also for constantly sharing the industries best advice and guidance on their website blog – Ensuring that all of their customers can get the absolute most out of their machines.

Audion Bag Sealers Now Available at Sontex Sontex, one of the UK's most dominant packaging machinery suppliers, are renowned for always ensuring that they are offering as many high quality packaging machines as possible – now including Audion Magneta Bag Sealers.

Meredith Nurseries – 3ft Green Hedging Conifers Now Only £2.70 Meredith Nurseries, Lancashire's leading hedge and shrub supplier, are now offering 3ft green hedging confifers from just £2.70 – Allowing for their customers to get the best value for money when shopping for conifers on their website.

Stanhope Seta Proudly Welcomes New Group of Young Students Stanhope Seta have for the past 5 years been supporting GASP – an effective alternative learning provider that is renowned for delivering accredited AQA and Laser courses in basic motor mechanics and practical engineering skills. The company has just welcomed a brand new set of young students to their industry linked programme and are set to assist even more young people with special educational needs, providing them with an alternative route into further education, training and employment.

Lloyd Morgan Group – Industry Renowned Tachograph Analysis Service Lloyd Morgan Group, a well-known figure and training provider within the transport industry, are now offering superior quality Tachograph Analysis services – providing the entire UK transport industry with a Tachograph Analysis services that they can rely on.

Solware –Shooting Accessories for Christmas Presents Solware a leading UK online supplier of all manner of air weapons and accessories, are urging all in the shooting community to consider gifting their friends and family shooting accessories this Christmas – So that as many people as possible can shoot as successfully and enjoyable as possible in the New Year.

Hot Water Is Evergreen—Thanks to J.R. Bolton Local HVAC company offers water heater services