Queensboro Hill, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- For the first time, North American accident and disaster victims can locate first responders to come to their aid. Victims can summon service firms, including collision repair firms; personal injury lawyers; wind, water, fire, and mold damage firms; commercial roofers; tree removal; equipment rental firms; electrical, and plumbing firms by calling 1-800-THE CLAIM, the first number to call after 911.



The directors of The NESS have a 45-year history in insurance claim-related matters and know just how stressful and difficult it is to find competent services. 1-800-THE CLAIM can save accident and disaster victims up to a week of time and grief in waiting for insurance adjusters and learning how to deal with the disaster recovery process.



The BOTTOM LINE.



The NESS helps both vendors and victims benefit by providing a direct pipeline to one another: victims need quality vendors, and vendors need people with insurance claim issues. Vendors and Subject Matter Experts are invited to apply for membership in The NESS by calling (212) 714-9225.



The NESS carefully vets its members to assure consumers receive better services from qualified firms.