1 Best Seller to Be Given Away for Free on Amazon

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Author of #1 Best Seller “How to Braid Hair”, Karen A. Reid, has officially stated that she would be giving readers the opportunity to acquire her book for free on Amazon, from the 27th to the 29th of August, 2013. This statement came just at a time when her preparation for hosting a natural hair styling workshop is at its peak.



According to Mrs. Reid, the main reason for giving away her best seller is to help invoke more appreciation for the hair styling profession. She believes that this gesture would give many people the opportunity to explore a whole new world of hair styling without the expenses. Members of the profession have also lauded Mrs. Reid in advance, for her selfless token to the general public and they also see this as a once - in - a - lifetime opportunity for many.



Critics also weighed in on the topic and were overwhelmed at the announcement of the gesture, given the recent launching of the book. The book “How to Braid Hair” has received a great deal of attention since its release in November, 2012. It focuses mainly upon popular techniques for braiding and the “do – it – yourself” steps to achieving braided hair without the need for a stylist. Mrs. Reid is a mother of two and currently resides in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with her family.



For more information on this topic, visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AFBLU3A or contact Mrs. Reid at Tel. # 9840089356 or email karenareid@yahoo.com



Media Contact:

Person Name : Mrs. Reid

Address : Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Phone : 9840089356

Email Id : karenareid@yahoo.com

Website : http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AFBLU3A