1 Bestseller, 'The Miracle Morning', Exposes Not-So-Obvious Secret That's Guaranteed to Transform Anyone's Life

From being declared dead for six minutes to staking his claim as a globally-acclaimed businessman, speaker and author – Hal Elrod is proof that no matter how difficult our challenges may be, our potential for transformation is truly compelling. Having inspired millions around the world with his own story of rising from the ashes, Elrod's latest book is helping others change their own lives for the better.



‘The Miracle Morning: The Not-So-Obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life (Before 8AM)’ is more than just a book; it’s a step-by-step guide to improving any—or literally every area of one’s life.



Synopsis:



What if you could miraculously wake up tomorrow and any—or every area of your life was transformed? What would be different? Would you be happier? Healthier? More successful? In better shape? Would you have more energy? Less Stress? More Money? Better relationships? Which of your problems would be solved?



What if I told you that there is a "not-so-obvious" secret that is guaranteed to transform any—or literally every area of your life, faster than you ever thought possible? What if I told you it would only take 6 minutes a day? Enter The Miracle Morning. What’s now being practiced by thousands of people around the world could perhaps be the simplest approach to creating the life you’ve always wanted. It’s been right there in front of us, but this book has finally brought it to life.



Are you ready? The next chapter of your life—the most extraordinary life you've ever imagined—is about to begin. IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP TO YOUR FULL POTENTIAL...



As the author explains, he is living proof that we can all overcome our adversity to create the life we’ve always imagined.



“After a drunk driver hit me and killed me for six minutes, Doctors told me the brain damage I suffered would prevent me from ever walking or being successful. The next decade saw me reach the top level of business achievement, coach people around the world and even run fifty-two miles in one day to raise money for charity,” says Elrod, known by his fans as ‘Yo Pal Hal’.



Continuing, “Then, in 2008, all of my success came crashing down. Like many, my business was devastated by the failing economy. I found myself buried in $52,000 in credit card debt, lost my first home to the bank, ruined my credit, and became deeply depressed. Feeling hopeless and overwhelmed, unable to find a solution to my problems, I was forced to create one. Within two months of establishing what is now known as The Miracle Morning, which is being practiced everyday by thousands of people around the world, I was able to double my income and turn my life around. My new book shares the secret they otherwise wouldn’t have been told.”



Fielding hundreds of emails from individuals sharing the profound transformations that The Miracle Morning has created in their lives, Elrod’s book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews:



“Every once in a while, you read a book that changes the way you look at life. But it is so rare to find a book that changes the way you live your life. The Miracle Morning does both, and faster than you ever thought possible. I highly recommend Hal Elrod's latest book,” says Tim Sanders, NY Times bestselling author of ‘The Likability Factor’.



Rudy Ruettiger, the Notre Dame football player who inspired the hit Hollywood movie ‘RUDY’ was equally as impressed, saying “The Miracle Morning is literally the ONE thing that will make immediate and profound changes in any-or every area of your life. If you really want your life to improve, read this book immediately."



‘The Miracle Morning: The Not-So-Obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life (Before 8AM)’ is available now at http://MiracleMorningBook.com



About the Author: Hal Elrod

Hal Elrod is living proof that we all have the ability to overcome any obstacle and create the life of our dreams. A #1 bestselling author, international keynote speaker, hall of fame business achiever and world-renowned success coach, he has dedicated his life to helping others overcome their challenges so that they can fulfill the unlimited potential that is within each of us. His first bestselling book is titled "Taking Life Head On: How To Love the Life You Have While You Create the Life of Your Dreams", and a his childhood dream recently came true when his first “motivational” rap song became available on iTunes at http://MiracleMorningRap.com