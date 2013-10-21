1 Click Machine Now Brings Highest Quality Selective Soldering Machine for Clients

China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- 1 Click Machine, a renowned online store for automation equipments now brings the highest quality selective soldering machine for clients. The online store specializing in designing and manufacturing of SMT Peripheral Equipment, Automation Equipment and Environment Protection Equipment is dedicated to deliver the best.



All their in-line selective soldering machines, robotic soldering and systems, have the highest throughput via their multi-track transport capability and have the highest machine uptime and the lowest running costs.



Their soldering robots are simple and easy to use. While elaborating it, a spokesperson stated, “The RZ-C400 Soldering robot are simple and easy to use. These systems help lower labor costs for those reparative soldering applications where there are needs for selective soldering and either Miniwave machines or selective solder pallets are not possible to use due to lead access, obstacles such as SMT too closed to leads, or pre-soldered high components are nearby.”



Apart from above, they also offer a wide range of products including dry cabinet series, coating and potting machines, pneumatic frames, SMT peripheral equipment, through hole soldering, reflow profiler, etc., amongst others.



The company with its skilled and talented engineering team provides innovative and customized solutions to the clients. Their real-time information, management review, competitive pricing and printable pricing information for budget analysis, give them an edge.



About 1 Click Machine Co.

1 Click Machine Co., Limited was founded in the year 2008. It is a professional agent of SMT peripheral equipment, automatic equipment and environment protection equipment, etc. After several years’ development, 1CM has become a multi-type company. Furthermore, the company has invested in many factories e.g. 1 CM holds 30% shares in the buffer in the buffer conveyor factory, 70% shares in the Pneumatic stencil factory, 45% shares in the PCB pallet & fixture factory and 25% shares in the BGA rework station factory. This way 1 CM not only offers the best communication in foreign trade, but also provides customers with the most reasonably priced products.



For more information, please visit http://www.1clickmachine.com