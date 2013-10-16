1 Cottonwood Heights UTAH Based "Professional Blogger" and G3 Development Executive Adam Green Announces Endorsement of JC "Corcoran Relocation Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Commercial Initiative in Helper and Plymouth UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Barbara Corcoran’s credentials include straight D’s in high school and college and twenty jobs by the time she turned twenty-three. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country when she took a $1000 loan to start The Corcoran Group. As one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, SHARK TANK, Barbara has ponied up her own money and invested in more than a dozen businesses, competing to make those deals for all to see, then shepherding them to success. Her newest book, SHARK TALES, takes you behind the scenes of her life and business and her ‘seen on TV’ venture capitalism. Barbara is famously brash and blunt, bold and courageous, and a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent (often invisible to others). (barbaracorcoran.com)



10 Ways To Lead A Team To Greatness. Entrepreneurs, business managers and salespeople alike benefit from lessons in how to get people moving on the path to greatness. Barbara Corcoran, who built The Corcoran Group, New York’s largest real estate company, is an expert in the art of leading a team to success. From hiring the right people and firing the wrong ones, establishing an atmosphere that breeds innovation, persisting when all the chips are down and creating fun in the workplace, Barbara shares her unique and winning strategies.



Relocation services or employee relocation include a range of internal business processes to transfer employees, their families, and/or entire departments of a business to a new location. Like other types of employee benefits, these processes are usually administered by human resources specialists within a corporation and outsourced to different types of service providers. Relocation services are not synonymous with moving/relocation companies as not all of these companies offer "relocation services.” Such business processes can include domestic residential services where an employee moves within a country or state as well as international relocation services which include planning for (diplomats, managers etc.) working abroad. An agency providing relocation services directs and manages the process of relocation including arranging necessary documents (visa, long-term stay permissions), finding a new house (accommodation), finding a school for children (education), finding a job for the partner or "trailing spouse," arranging a teacher for the family (language teaching) and introducing fresh expats to the local culture. (schools.utah.gov/data/Fingertip-Facts/2013_FingertipFacts.aspx)



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity