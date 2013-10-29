1 Day Banner Create Customized Vinyl Banners Printed and Shipped in Just One Business Day

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Banners are an amazing way to show support for and celebrate individuals, events, ideas and more. Creating a great quality banner can transform a moment into a memory, and can help businesses launch their ideas and market their services in an eye catching way. 1 Day Banner have been creating high quality banners for 11 years, and now offer a fully customizable service in which individuals can create their own banner or use one of the many stock banner designs available on 1DayBanner.com.



Visitors to the site can use their integrated online design tool to create their own vinyl banner, using either from a blank template or a prefabricated birthday banners template for maximum ease of creation.



If customers have made a custom design for their banner, they can upload their own design straight from Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, or any number of other image creation programs, in a wide variety of formats.



Because the company promise is right there in their trading name, the standard turnaround time for banners has always been 1 business day from when they place their order. They have made this promise since 2002, and were the first to do so.



On top of these custom banner printing options, the company holds a catalog of hundreds of stock banner design available for immediate shipping, and can create banners to almost any scale, up to 8 feet high and as a long as 30 feet.



A spokesperson for 1 Day Banner explained, “We have been in this business for more than thirty years and have been serving online customers for over a decade. There is no one better at this than we are, and we’ve worked hard to make sure that’s the case by providing unbeatable customer service at competitive prices. We are leaders in high quality vinyl printing and are happy to assist customers in any way possible to achieve their perfect banner.”



About 1 Day Banner

Originally founded in 1981, 1 Day Banner, Inc. has been recognized as a leading banner sign company for over 30 years. They began as a local sign shop and grew to meet the needs and demands of today's online customers. In 2002, they launched 1DayBanner.com to reach the millions of customers who need our products and services. Their mission is to provide customers with the highest quality vinyl banners at the most reasonable prices, and all in the shortest turnaround times. For more information, please visit: http://www.1daybanner.com