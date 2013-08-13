1 Dollar SEO Launches with Their Unique Affordable SEO Proposition

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Search engine optimisation is a series of strategies aimed at improving the search engine rankings of businesses and websites so that they are discovered when individuals enter key terms related to their industry. This can make a real difference to companies in terms of their level of sales and exposure, which has a direct relationship to their overall success. Right now, companies find it difficult to decide on which SEO specialist to go with, as many of them simply quote a flat rate based on the circumstances of the company. 1 Dollar SEO is a SEO Agency in South Florida with a plan to turn that on its head.



Launching on August 15th, the Internet Marketing Agency in South Florida will offer a simple ‘one dollar per keyword per day’ format, promising ultimate transparency of pricing with guaranteed results. In a market leading move 1 Dollar SEO are guaranteeing top five search engine rankings within thirty days.



The website gives examples of previous successful campaigns from their five hundred plus satisfied clients. The eighty SEO specialist at 1 Dollar SEO have achieved top five rankings for over 101,000 keywords all with white hat techniques.



A spokesperson for 1 Dollar SEO explained, “For one dollar per keyword per day, customers can expect a 100% ranking guarantee, exclusive press release submissions, social signals and bookmarks, over a hundred thousand tier two backlinks and guaranteed results in thirty days or less. For fifty cents more a day, our still unbelievably affordable premium package bumps those numbers significantly with over a million tier two backlinks and other exclusive features including .edu and .gov links. We understand that to some clients some of this language may seem perplexing which is why we offer free consultations so we can analyse potential client’s websites, give recommendations as well as explaining some of the SEO jargon. However the key point for clients apart form our affordability is that through our years of SEO experience and testing we can guarantee results and quickly. Our results are so good over 200 SEO companies outsource their client work to us because we achieve better and faster rankings than their in house SEO experts.”



About 1 Dollar SEO

1 Dollar SEO is an SEO company based in the south of Florida who have created the most transparent pricing package available on the internet, making tracking budgets and payoffs easier than ever for companies of all sizes, and eliminating the ‘black box’ mentality that prevents many companies investing in SEO that can transform their business. For more information, please visit: http://www.1dollarseo.com/