1 Electronic Cigarette Company in India, SMOKEFREE Introduces India's First E-Liquid Based Disposable E Cigar

New Delhi, India -- 12/19/2012 -- SMOKEFREE, #1 Electronic Cigarette company in India Introduces E-Cigar First E-Liquid based Disposable Electronic Cigar as part of its new offering and these newly introduced kits are now being sold on the website.



Specification of SMOKEFREE E cigar:



- Puffs per new Disposable E Cigar: Over 1500 Puffs equivalent to 100 Pcs of Traditional Cigar

- Non Rechargeable Battery

- Flavour: Cigar

- Level: With Nicotine: 18 mg , Without Nicotine: 0 mg



E-Liquid is the solution used in SMOKEFREE Premium Kits. E-liquid is the component of the e-cigarette that provides the nicotine solution and the flavoring. When heated by the atomizer, the e-liquid produces the vapor that mimics traditional tobacco smoke. E-Liquid is made up of water and flavorings in a propylene glycol (an everyday additive in food) base.



E cigarette is an exciting new product that offers cigarette smokers an alternative that is free of tar and other harmful chemicals while offering a complete experience of smoking. A battery that looks like a cigarette vaporizes a specially formulated liquid in a disposable cartridge to produce a vapor that looks, feels and tastes like cigarette smoke. Users can switch to e-cigarettes immediately without any discomfort.



About SMOKEFREE

SMOKEFREE E Cig, India & is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.