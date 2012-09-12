1 Flooded Basement Repair company, Dry X Waterproofing Announces Heavy Discounts on Mold Remediation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- #1 Flooded Basement Repair company in New York, Dry X waterproofing has been doing a fantastic job and has earned its part of goodwill in its service area. The company is very reputed and is known for its timely and expert services which are not very easy to find at affordable prices in an area like New York. With the appreciation and expertise achieved in different services of the industry, Dry X waterproofing has now expanded its services and now offers Mold Remediation at prices that cannot be offered by anybody else in the market.



Dry X water proofing provides a wide range of services that also includes Crawl space encapsulation a very necessary task during heavy rainfalls that has to be met at any cost. During the season it really becomes a pain in the neck to find someone who can help with the service or charges an amount that fits the pocket. Dry X waterproofing is that company that promises to provide timely services and can fix any related issues in almost no time. One of the best part about the company is that, each service man is sent along with all the necessary tools that might be required to fix an issue and this saves time for the4 customer. “Here at Dry X waterproofing, we understand that time is money and one cannot afford to lose it. To ensure that a job is not delayed we provide each of our service man with all the appropriate tools.” said a spokesperson from the company.



This Flooded Basement Repair Company of New York has an expert team of waterproofers who are first of all trained according to the ethics of the company so that their quality of services remains unharmed. The company is not just known for its services but it also deals in all waterproofing products and are available in top brands at premium quality.



About Dry-X Basement Waterproofing

At Dry-X Basement Waterproofing they treat a home like it is their own home. The company's expert basement waterproofing crews are skilled and experienced. Their workmanship is second to no one and their respect for a customer and his home is unmatchable.



DRY-X takes extensive precautions to ensure that a home is protected during the installation process. Their installers are very polite, courteous, and more than willing to answer any questions one may have during the waterproofing process. From their foundation consultants, to their office staff, and their installation crews a customer's questions, concerns, and requests will be met with insightful, educated, and honest answers. To learn more or book their services, just ring them at 914 827-5804 or visit http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com/