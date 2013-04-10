1 Hit Property Launches Live Jobs Feed on Homepage to Encourage Entrepreneurial Spirits to Venture to Dubai

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Dubai is one of the most rapidly developing cities in the world and its sudden explosion from arid desert shore to stunning metropolis has attracted plenty of attention from property developers, investors and entrepreneurs alike. For those watching the situation develop from a distance, niche news sources can be invaluable on getting vital breaking news from the scene. 1 Hit Property began as a property development website for those interested in Dubai real estate, but has grown to become one of the most respected sources of up to date information on Dubai’s economical and industrial development.



The site provides information on property for those who seek to invest in Dubai and has been providing insider tips since 2007. The new content has diversified, including lifestyle and tourism, including travel and entertainment information for the now world famous Palm Island Dubai.



The latest development for the site has been to introduce a jobs board for careers in Dubai, and the homepage now features a live stream so that the newest jobs are immediately added for individuals from around the world, including jobs for Malaysian, Indian and American applicants.



A spokesperson for 1 Hit Property explained, “The new jobs board feature continues our organic development from property information site to a centre for Dubai information for all those interested in getting a slice of the action, in all the different ways in which people can take advantage of its incredible evolution. The country currently has an extraordinary demand for foreign imported professionals who can bring a global business perspective to the companies that are making Dubai their base of operations. The live feed has been developed to make sure that jobs can be snapped up by eager applicants right away.”



