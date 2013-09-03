1 in 10 Car Fatalities Involve Trucks

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- New research shows that 1 in 10 motor vehicle fatalities involved a large truck, and that number is on the rise. This past year, national trucking revenues totaled nearly $610 billion and that number is expected to double by 2015, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.



There are an estimated 8.5 million trucks on the roads in the United States and Chicago is at the heart of the transportation industry, serving as a hub to organize shipments via both rail and the road. More than 60 percent of the traffic on Illinois highways is comprised of trucks, which is more than twice the number of private vehicles on the road.



“It is bad news for the cars, vans and SUVs that share the road with these potentially lethal giants,” says driving expert Mario Munley. “In tractor trailer accidents, 98 percent of fatalities occur to the individuals in the passenger vehicles.”



To help victims, Chicago-based injury attorney Jonathan Rosenfeld has launched a new website, www.chicagotruckinjurylawyers.com, to guide them to the best legal action possible.



“Mile for mile, large trucks have a much higher rate of accidents than cars,” Rosenfeld said. “When looking at truck-accident statistics on a national level, the damage caused in terms of resulting injuries and deaths should be a real concern to everyone who shares the road with these large vehicles.”



According to the IIHS, in 2011, more than 3,300 people died in crashes involving large trucks. About 16 percent of those victims were truck drivers, 66 percent were other drivers and 16 percent were pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcyclists.



PREPPING FOR TRIAL

Seasoned attorney, Rosenfeld, provides important resources to get victims prepared for any legal action.



On his website, he breaks down the law, including history of Illinois Interstates with these types of cases and the success rate clients should expect.



“The significance of the resulting injuries, compounded with the significant exposure put upon corporate defendants, typically results in insurance companies vigorously defending truck accident cases through the course of litigation and trial,” Rosenfeld said.



OUR TRUSTED LEGAL COUNSEL

In addition to evaluating a claim against the driver of the truck involved in the accident, the Chicago truck accident lawyers at Chicago Truck Injury Lawyers also examine the liability on the part of the employer of the driver and companies involved in the transportation of the goods on board the truck to determine all culpable parties with the goal of maximizing the recovery on every trucking accident case.



“Chicago Truck Injury Lawyers is a law firm that looks out for the individual and our clients will always be able to afford our services because we never require payment unless we win their cases,” Rosenfeld said. “Our experience has allowed us to network with professionals who we can rely on to testify about the nature of an accident, the injuries that our clients have sustained and the financial impact that those injuries have. We are also aware of all of the tactics that trucking companies will use to claim an advantage such as making attempts to have their case heard in a jurisdiction that will be more lenient and sympathetic to the company instead of the individual.”



About Jonathan Rosenfeld

Jonathan Rosenfeld is an Illinois lawyer with a nationwide practice. He represents members of our society who have been seriously injured or killed due to the irresponsible acts of an individual or company. The injured have the same rights as everyone else — to be treated with compassion and respect — but their vulnerability means they need special protection and representation against those who injure, neglect or abuse them. Rosenfeld and his team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have an excellent track history to getting clients the service they want and getting them the results the need.



For more information, go to http://www.chicagotruckinjurylawyers.com



Chicago Truck Injury Lawyers

33 N Dearborn St #1930

Chicago, IL 60602

http://www.chicagotruckinjurylawyers.com



News Media Contact

Jonathan Rosenfeld

Phone – (847) 835-8895