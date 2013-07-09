1 Kindle Fantasy Free to 8/1/13

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- What would you get if you combined Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes?...If you were David Michael Slater, you'd get the 13-year-old Wax twins, Dexter and Daphna. The intrepid stars of David's "Sacred Books" adventure series. These books...are starting to make waves.” --Margie Boule, Portland Oregonian



THE BOOK OF NONSENSE, Volume I of the on-going Sacred Books series is free via all major e-book outlets through 8/1/13. Within one day of the launch of this promotion, the “Da Vinci Code for teens” hit #1 on the free Kindle Kid Lit fantasy list. The Sacred Books Series is in development for film with a former producer of The Lion King.



About The Book of Nonsense

The book is ancient, ravaged and full of utter nonsense. But the moment it enters Daphna and Dexter's lives, bizarre things begin to happen. Why is their father, who found the book, suddenly so distant? Is the old man who took it from him some kind of hypnotist? Why is a giant, red-eyed boy menacing them? And what does their thirteenth birthday have to do with all this? Daphna and Dexter can't stand each other, but they'll have to work together to learn the truth about the Book of Nonsense - before their lives come apart completely.



About David Michael Slater

David Michael Slater has won many awards for his beloved picture books, including Cheese Louise!, The Ring Bear, and Flour Girl. FUN & GAMES, David’s novel for adults, officially releases 7/20/13.



Learn more at: http:www.davidmichaelslater.com