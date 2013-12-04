1 Lay Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Universal Security Token Technology

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Security and privacy in the digital age are fast becoming the most hotly debated issues of the day. As hackers become more sophisticated, passwords have had to become more complex, which makes them more difficult to remember. Houses are kept secure by keys, and alarm systems often come with key-fobs to deactivate them. 1 Lay is a new technological development currently seeking crowd-funding, they aim to create a key-fob style security device for all touchscreen devices.



The device can store complex, highly secure passwords for all touchscreen devices that can use the new app from 1 Lay- users simply place the 1 Lay device on the touchscreen to lock and unlock the device with a complex password. The Indiegogo campaign has been set up to help the developers port the app from iOS to Android and to get mainstream development and distribution running.



The Indiegogo campaign features a wide array of incentives, including multiple 1 Lay tokens, access to the mark one 1 Lay token and beta testing program, and different colored tokens for easy identification. The campaign aims to help the company release the universal security token to the worldwide market while retaining the developer’s independence.



A spokesperson for 1 Lay explained, “The target of 60,000 dollars is relatively small for such a technologically advanced research and development project. Although we have a current working prototype, we wish to enhance, develop and manufacture the 1 Lay token while keeping our development costs to a minimum and retaining our independence, which is better for us and for our end users, who will get the finished product more cheaply than if we were to partner with blue chip investors who would demand a profit margin in return. This is an ideal option for early adopters who want to get out ahead of the next big thing.”



About 1 Lay

1 Lay is a universal security token designed to be used with touchscreen technologies, in which a token is placed on the touchscreen to transfer data to the device including passwords to lock and unlock the device, keeping it secure without the need for excessive passwords that need to be written down, essentially creating a personalized key-fob for computing devices. For more information, please visit: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/universal-security-token