$1 Per Month Economy Web Hosting from GoDaddy Is Now Available Thanks to New Promo Code for May 2014, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Articate.com, who act as affiliates for GoDaddy, have just been reporting that a new promo code for May 2014 enables individuals and small businesses to host their website for just $1 per month.



According to this article, this hosting plan, which applies to the Economy Hosting Plan from GoDaddy in particular, is said to be ideal for anyone who is looking for hosting for a single website.



This promotion is available until the end of May 2014, and in order to sign up to receive $1 web hosting from GoDaddy, people simply need to enter the relevant promo code or click on a special promotional link provided by Articate.com or one of the other affiliate websites.



This will enable people to benefit from unlimited bandwidth, a free domain name, free email addresses, one-click installs of over 200 applications and at least 99.9% uptime.



Plus there are also a host of free advertising credits included with this hosting plan that will enable people to increase awareness of their website right from day one. This includes $100 worth of free advertising credit with Google Adwords and Bing Ads, and $50 worth of free credit with Facebook Ads.



"It is very rare to see a web hosting plan available for as little as $1 per month, particularly from one of the most reliable hosting providers in the industry. So people may want to consider taking advantage of this special promotion for May 2014 before it reverts back to the usual price," said an Articate.com spokesman.



Full details of this latest $1 web hosting promotion from GoDaddy can be found at:



http://articate.com/2014/05/06/godaddy-web-hosting-now-available-for-just-1-per-month/



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